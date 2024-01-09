Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'249 0.2%  SPI 14'664 0.1%  Dow 37'479 -0.5%  DAX 16'688 -0.2%  Euro 0.9314 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'467 -0.4%  Gold 2'030 0.0%  Bitcoin 39'732 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8525 0.5%  Öl 77.7 1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293ABB1222171Adecco1213860NVIDIA994529
Top News
Solana-Kursrally pausiert: Dennoch grosses Interesse an SOL-Token
Morgan Stanley: Darum sind Direct Listings wie bei Spotify und Slack bei der Preisbildung effizienter als IPOs
Calida: Verantwortliche der Marke Calida tritt zurück
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen
NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Abschläge
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

L'Oréal Aktie [Valor: 502805 / ISIN: FR0000120321]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.01.2024 20:13:29

L'Oréal Groupe unveils AirLight Pro, a Breakthrough Professional-Grade Hair Drying tool that cares for the hair and for the planet at CES® 2024

finanzen.net zero L'Oréal-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

L'Oréal
400.79 CHF 1.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

L'ORÉAL GROUPE UNVEILS AIRLIGHT PRO, A BREAKTHROUGH PROFESSIONAL-GRADE HAIR DRYING TOOL THAT CARES FOR THE HAIR AND FOR THE PLANET AT CES® 2024

CEO Nicolas Hieronimus Revealed the CES® 2024 Innovation Award-Winning Technology at the Opening Keynote, the First-Ever from a Beauty Company

LAS VEGAS, January 9, 2024 – Today at CES® 2024, the L’Oréal Groupe unveiled a next-generation hair drying tool designed with professional stylists for both beauty professionals and consumers at home: AirLight Pro. Developed in partnership with Zuvi, a hardware startup company established by drone engineers and leading scientists, AirLight Pro uses a combination of infrared-light technology and wind to care for the hair with visually smoother and hydrated hair*1 while also drying hair faster*2 with optimized heat flow across multiple hair types, and up to 31% less energy consumption*3.

Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L’Oréal Groupe, revealed the CES® 2024 Innovation Award-Winning technology and detailed the company’s strategic investments in Beauty Tech during his opening morning keynote in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"For 115 years, L’Oréal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfill their individual beauty aspirations. With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.”

Introducing AirLight Pro

L’Oréal, a scientific and industry expert in haircare from the cellular level to the fiber for every hair type (curly, straight, and coily), partnered with hardware startup Zuvi to develop and deliver a next-generation hair drying tool for beauty professionals and then to consumers worldwide that focuses on caring for the hair through breakthrough technology.

"Zuvi’s mission is to leave the world better than we found it by disrupting technologies and innovating for the future,” said Mingyu Wang, Founder and CEO of Zuvi. "With our expertise in optics, aerodynamics, and consumer electronics design, we have created an exceptional product. We’re immensely proud of the work we’ve done to date and now to have a partner like L’Oréal, a company with more than 100 years of expertise in haircare and beauty, to take our products to the next level. Together, we are and will continue to create ground-breaking beauty technologies.”

Applying their patented LightCare™ technology to a blow-dryer, Zuvi developed a first-generation product that uses infrared light and high-speed wind to efficiently dry water on the hair surface, which leaves internal moisture in hair strands.

A team of over 100 engineers, designers, hairdressers, and scientists from L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Division and Zuvi collaborated on AirLight Pro’s cutting-edge industrial design to develop a professional-grade hair drying tool that breaks through barriers of performance. AirLight Pro delivers up to 33% more hydrated hair*4, up to 59% visually smoother hair*5, faster drying times, and an enhanced user experience based on feedback from leading professional stylists. It is also able to deliver up to 31% less energy consumption*6.

Unlike conventional heating hair dryers with only heating coils, AirLight Pro is equipped with a special 17-blade, high-speed motor and patented*7 infrared technology powered by tungsten–halogen bulbs designed for fast hair drying without excessive heat. By efficiently drying water on the hair surface, hair is left with internal moisture in the strand resulting in smooth, shiny hair.

Tested by L’Oréal on more than 500 people across multiple hair types, AirLight Pro is designed to adapt to the needs of the individual user. The hardware, firmware, and app work seamlessly to make it possible for every user to customize the settings for their individual needs.

"For over a decade, L’Oréal Research and Innovation has been creating a new Beauty Science powered by Technology: Augmented Beauty. Technology that truly answers age-old consumer needs with unparalleled results,” said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L’Oréal. "AirLight Pro, with over 150 patents filed, perfectly embodies this breakthrough in beauty by, for the first time, bringing a solution for drying while caring for the hair as well as the planet.”

L’Oréal made a minority investment in Zuvi through its corporate venture fund, BOLD Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development.

AirLight Pro will be launched in select markets such as the United States and Europe by its salon professional brand, L’Oréal Professionnel, in 2024 to both beauty professionals and consumers.

"As the historical brand leader and trusted partner of hairstylists since 1909, L’Oréal Professionnel has always elevated the professional industry with pioneering innovations,” said Anne Machet, General Manager for L'Oréal Professionnel. "We’re thrilled to partner with Zuvi and invent the new generation of hair dryer. Powered with infrared light, AirLight Pro offers superior professional performance for all hair types, with significantly reduced energy consumption. The new perfect companion for all hairstylists!”

Note: Statistics included are based on claim studies conducted on AirLight Pro in the European Union.

_____

About L’Oréal
For over 110 years, L’Oréal the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose - to create the beauty that moves the world - defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous, and committed to social and environmental sustainability.
With our broad portfolio of 36 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal For The Future program, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity, and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.
With 87,400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint, and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, travel retail and branded boutiques) in 2022 the Group generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. L'Oréal relies on 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world, a dedicated Research and Innovation team of 4,000 scientists and over 5,500 tech and digital professionals, to invent the future of beauty and become the champion of Beauty Tech.
More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

About L’Oréal Professionnel
L’Oréal Professionnel offers professional beauty expertise by drawing on over 110 years of knowledge and support for the hairdressing sector. The world’s historical leading professional brand for hairstylists partners with 1,5million stylists, and through over 300 000 salons. Its complementary broad portfolio is made of complete haircare ranges addressing all hair types, professional coloration & highlights, as well as augmented beauty tech accessories.
Acting under ambitious sustainability commitments following the L’Oréal for the Future programme, L’Oréal Professionnel offers through 66 countries around the world the best in terms of science, quality, efficacy, and responsibility. The brand is sold through online & offline channels, (hair salons, retailers and e-commerce).
More information on https://www.lorealprofessionnel.com/int.

About Zuvi
Zuvi's mission is to disrupt and redefine the beauty tech industry through groundbreaking innovation, personalization, and sustainability. Since its inception in 2019, Zuvi has committed itself to positively impacting consumers' daily lives and setting new standards in the beauty tech space. Rooted in engineering and scientific excellence, the team at Zuvi brings experience from industry giants such as Apple and DJI, as well as prestigious academic institutions like Oxford and UC Berkeley.

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.
This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”

CONTACTS
L’ORÉAL
Switchboard
+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00 		Individual shareholders and market regulators
Pascale GUERIN
+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89
Pascale.guerin@loreal.com 		Financial analysts and institutional investors
Eva QUIROGA
+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65
Eva.quiroga@loreal.com   		Media

 

Brune DIRICQ
+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87
Brune.diricq@loreal.com

 

Christine BURKE
+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15
Christine.burke@loreal.com

further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR000012031) and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, the L’Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66. 0 800 66 66 66

Follow us on LinkedIn @L’Oréal
Follow us on Instagram @lorealgroupe
www.loreal.com

*1 Instrumental test, compared to hair naturally dried
*2 Compared vs. same hair dryer without infrared light
*3 Instrumental test, compared to the leading premium hair dryers
*4 Instrumental test, compared to hair naturally dried
*5 Instrumental test, compared to hair naturally dried
*6 Instrumental test, compared to the leading premium hair dryers
*7 U.S.A. patent

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
28.12.23 L'Oréal Outperform Bernstein Research
13.12.23 L'Oréal Sell Deutsche Bank AG
12.12.23 L'Oréal Underperform RBC Capital Markets
11.12.23 L'Oréal Outperform Bernstein Research
10.12.23 L'Oréal Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

Inside Trading & Investment

13:17 Frequently asked questions: Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures
12:01 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
11:39 Börse Aktuell – Zurückhaltung hält an
09:53 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
09:33 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
09:00 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp
07:33 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Freundlicher Wochenstart
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'697.60 19.74 C0SSMU
Short 11'934.61 13.89 3XSSMU
Short 12'374.60 8.97 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'248.65 09.01.2024 17:31:39
Long 10'787.01 19.74 SSSMTU
Long 10'508.69 13.24 SSOMRU
Long 10'086.23 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
ARK Invest-CEO Wood bleibt optimistisch: Bitcoin-Kurs vor Einbruch nach ETF-Zulassung?
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
Vor wichtige Entscheidung zu Spot-ETFs: Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit April 2022
Solana-Kursrally pausiert: Dennoch grosses Interesse an SOL-Token
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Novartis in fortgeschritten Verhandlungen zum Kauf von Cytokinetics
Bayer-Aktie stabil: Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat Elinzanetant - EU-Zulassung für höher dosierte Eylea-Version
SNB-Aktie letztlich schwächer: SNB schreibt 2023 Verlust von rund 3 Milliarden Franken - Erneut keine Dividende
Dow schlussendlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost fallen zum Handelsende zurück
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittag mit angezogener Handbremse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit