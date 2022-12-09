SMI 11'068 0.6%  SPI 14'113 0.7%  Dow 33'476 -0.9%  DAX 14'371 0.7%  Euro 0.9845 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'943 0.5%  Gold 1'797 0.4%  Bitcoin 16'018 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9349 0.0%  Öl 76.8 0.4% 
09.12.2022 23:52:00

Lopez Negrete and Hyundai Go Beyond the Vehicle in New "Coach Mom" Campaign

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanic moms are experts when it comes to motivating, challenging, and protecting their young ones. With this in mind, Hyundai Motor America and Lopez Negrete Communications launched a new campaign highlighting the power Latinas carry to keep their family on track while showcasing its popular Tucson SUV and its ability to help young transitional families accomplish it all. The "Coach Mom" campaign was developed to initiate conversations with the Latino/a audience about Tucson and its effective ability to transport Hispanic families by highlighting the vehicle's spacious interior detail, intuitive technology, and safety. It was also a chance to go beyond the conversation of cars and to celebrate important moments with loved ones with a touch of levity.

"Our inaugural campaign with Lopez Negrete opens dialogue with Hispanic segments to unite with life's most memorable moments," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Tucson's gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models offer Hispanic families, which skew younger, a journey like no other, both in their vehicle and within their life stage. The all-new creative allows the Hyundai brand to communicate Tucson features in a more genuine way."

The four-day production was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Latina director Isis Malpica. Her distinctive spin and ability to bring to life culturally-relevant insights for American Latinos are both seen and felt in the digital, television, and radio content. The shoot also encompassed an upcoming anthemic campaign for the brand scheduled to go to market next.

"For Hyundai, a car is so much more than just a vehicle," stated Alex Garcia, executive creative director. "It's a means of bringing us together, literally and figuratively. It's the place where memories are made, bonds are strengthened, and experiences are lived in any given mile. And because each and every one of those miles is important, Hyundai thinks of every detail and feature in their vehicles to make those miles matter, and, most importantly, meaningful."

The "Coach Mom" campaign will be in market through the end of December 2022.

Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich 37-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Sam's Club, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC, and United Airlines. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lopez-negrete-and-hyundai-go-beyond-the-vehicle-in-new-coach-mom-campaign-301699624.html

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc.

