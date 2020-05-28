28.05.2020 03:40:00

LOPE NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, ENCOURAGES INVESTORS TO CONTACT FIRM BEFORE JULY 13 DEADLINE IN CLASS ACTION SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES -- LOPE

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) between January 5, 2018 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Grand Canyon investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Grand Canyon  University ("GCU") would not be and is not a proper non-profit organization as it remains under the control of Grand Canyon; (2) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would and does continue to effectively operate the entity; (3) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU; and (4) GCU functions as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon is able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 13, 2020.

