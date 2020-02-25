25.02.2020 16:15:00

Loosid Launches First-Ever Boozeless Guides™ For Users Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loosid, a new digital platform that celebrates sobriety, announced today the launch of their newest app feature, Boozeless Guides™. The guides include an inside look at local restaurants and bars that offer alcohol-free drink options, such as mocktails, across the United States. In addition to sober travel, events, chat features, recovery hotlines and more, Loosid app users are now able to easily find restaurants where they can feel safe and still have fun, without sacrificing their sobriety. According to the IWSR, the global benchmark for beverage alcohol data and intelligence, 67% of people in the 25-34 year old range, are trying to reduce their alcohol intake.

MJ Gottlieb, Co-Founder & CEO of Loosid states, "Sobriety is booming, and quickly becoming an emerging lifestyle choice for many as alcohol-free beverages have seen an unprecedented rise in popularity. As we expanded our Loosid Sober Lounge events at popular venues and have seen great feedback from our app users, it was only natural for us to create the Boozeless Guides™ as a next step for the growing sober community."

The Loosid app is a first-of-its-kind community with a mission to bring the fun back into sobriety. It provides the ability to both create and attend events happening in your area, create or join sober groups, and offers a suite of recovery tools for those who need it most.  Another key feature of Loosid is the dating option which unites people within the sober community and connects matches with recommended events in their area. 

Gottlieb continues, "I've been sober for about eight years now, but in the beginning it was very difficult to stay clean because I thought staying sober meant the end of fun as I knew it. This inevitably brought me back to drugs and alcohol a number of times before I really committed to making a change. I created Loosid to show society that living a sober lifestyle is not the end of fun, but only the beginning. We focus on creating fun, memorable experiences for the millions of people either in recovery or just abstaining from alcohol and other substances as a healthy lifestlye choice."

Loosid believes a major part of its success will come from its relationships with local businesses. In creating a valuable and relevant experience for their members, the objective is to connect users with businesses that align with their core principle of sober fun.

To learn more about Loosid and to download the app, please visit www.loosidapp.com.

About Loosid:

Loosid was born out of the need to unite the sober community and bring together those people in recovery and battling addiction, as well as those who choose to live a sober lifestyle for other reasons (a combined total of over 100 million people from all walks of life). Loosid's vision is to create a comprehensive digital platform for the sober community that celebrates the sober lifestyle while at the same time providing support for those members of the community in recovery or struggling with addiction. Through Loosid, it's easy to find other people who share your perspective, who know all too well that being sober doesn't mean life has to be boring. Loosid makes it easy to find new friends and even new love, to find fun sober events and destinations, and to find groups in your community and beyond that promote sober living. All at the touch of a button.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loosid-launches-first-ever-boozeless-guides-for-users-across-the-us-301010821.html

SOURCE Loosid

