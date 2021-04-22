 LoopChat Opens up the College Circle for Users at Five Universities | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’219 0.1%  SPI 14’440 0.4%  Dow 34’137 0.9%  DAX 15’263 0.4%  Euro 1.1029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’003 0.7%  Gold 1’787 -0.4%  Bitcoin 49’610 0.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.2%  Öl 64.9 -0.2% 

22.04.2021 13:07:00

LoopChat Opens up the College Circle for Users at Five Universities

BERKELEY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading college social platform, LoopChat, has today opened its College Circle to all students from five universities. The universities are University of California at Santa Barbara, University of California at San Diego, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, University of North Texas, and University of California at Berkley.

This move marks the opening of the College Circle to all LoopChat users on the social platform at the five universities. The College Circle is a popular image-heavy social feed on LoopChat, where users share an image accompanied by a description of anything of interest to the college community.

"Opening up the College Circle to the large community of LoopChat users at these five universities is an important milestone for us," said Kashish Juneja, the College Circle project lead.

"For a while, the feature was in beta, and users joined by invitation. The demand by our users to join the circle was off the charts, as word spread around. We are excited about opening up the College Circle to users at these five universities to start with. For other universities, access to the College Circle is delayed but not denied," she added.

Since universities transitioned from in person classes last year due to COVID-19, many students have migrated to LoopChat where they join virtual communities, enabling them to connect, talk, engage and collaborate with other students. LoopChat empowers them to do that by providing robust easy-to-use features such as group messaging, direct messaging, voice chat rooms and now, the College Circle.

LoopChat's mission is to bring secure community engagement around college campuses. The platform empowers university students to develop social virtual communities. The application is available on all mobile and desktop platforms. LoopChat is anchored on three core values which are ensuring privacy, building community and empowering diversity.

To learn more about LoopChat, visit www.loopchat.us

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loopchat-opens-up-the-college-circle-for-users-at-five-universities-301274575.html

SOURCE LoopChat

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:27 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
10:27 Marktüberblick: Netflix unter Druck
09:44 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:07 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
08:02 Credit Suisse, Nestlé und Lonza heute im Fokus
07:03 Weekly-Hits: Familienunternehmen – Erfolgreicher Schulterschluss / E-Commerce – Gekommen, um zu bleiben
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
CS-Aktie sackt ab: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit