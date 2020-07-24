+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 08:13:00

Loomis Interim Report January - June 2020

SOLNA, Sweden, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- April - June 2020

Revenue for the second quarter amounted to SEK 4,239 million (5,204). Real growth was -18 percent (4) and organic growth was -20 percent (3).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 202 million (607) and the operating margin was 4.8 percent (11.7).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 42 million (489) and income after taxes was SEK 2 million (367).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.02 (4.89).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 501 million (989), equivalent to 264 percent (166) of operating income (EBITA).

Overall, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a significant negative impact on revenue and operating income during the quarter. The significant differences compared to the second quarter 2019 are related to the pandemic.

January - June 2020

Revenue for the period amounted to SEK 9,567 million (10,210). Real growth was -8 percent (4) and organic growth was -10 percent (2).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 791 million (1,171) and the operating margin was 8.3 percent (11,5).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 532 million (998) and income after taxes was SEK 367 million (746).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.88 (9.92).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 1,269 million (1,020), equivalent to 166 percent (89) of operating income (EBITA).

Overall, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a limited negative impact on revenue and operating income during the first quarter. However, in the second quarter, the effect on revenue and operating income was significant.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) The key financial number and the ratio are reported exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1-281-795-8580
E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-interim-report-january---june-2020,c3159153

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3159153/1283267.pdf

Loomis interim report January – June 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3159153/90ef6a337942935a.pdf

Loomis Interim Report January-June 2020 - press release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-interim-report-january---june-2020-301099340.html

SOURCE Cision AB

