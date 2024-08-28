|
28.08.2024 18:31:19
Lonza Prices EUR 1.2 Billion Dual-Tranche Straight Bonds
|
Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Basel, Switzerland, 28 August 2024 – Lonza Finance International NV, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel (“Lonza”), announced today the pricing of its dual tranche EUR 1.2 billion straight bonds. The bonds have a maturity of six and ten years with coupons of 3.25% and 3.50% respectively.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.
Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Daniel Buchta
Additional Information and Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.
All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes.
Privacy Policy link
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1977139
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1977139 28.08.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)
|
18:45
|Lonza hat zwei Anleihen über 1,2 Milliarden Euro platziert (AWP)
|
18:31
|Lonza Prices EUR 1.2 Billion Dual-Tranche Straight Bonds (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: SMI bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SLI verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Freundlicher Handel: SMI mittags im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI steigt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Börse Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.24
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SMI am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.ch)