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30.09.2026 07:00:04

Lonza Nominates Pearl Huang as Independent Board Member

Lonza
583.62 CHF 0.49%
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Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Lonza Nominates Pearl Huang as Independent Board Member

30.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

  • Pearl Huang brings extensive leadership experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and deep scientific expertise.
  • Subject to her election at the Lonza Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2027, Pearl will be appointed to the Strategy and Innovation Committee and the Remuneration Committee.
  • Angelica Kohlmann and Christoph Mäder will not stand for re-election at the 2027 AGM following their long-standing tenures on the Lonza Board.
  • With eight new members since 2024, Lonza will have evolved its Board, strengthening its industry expertise, strategic capabilities and international experience.

Basel, Switzerland, 30 September 2026 – The Lonza Board of Directors announced today the nomination of Pearl Huang as an independent member of the Board. Subject to her election at the Lonza AGM in May 2027, she will also be appointed to the Strategy and Innovation Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Pearl Huang has extensive leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, together with deep scientific expertise and a strong track record in drug discovery and innovation. She currently serves as an independent director of Waters Corporation and BB Biotech, and is a member of the Biotech CEO Sisterhood. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Roche, GSK and Merck and was a founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Beigene, now BeOne Medicines. Pearl holds a PhD in molecular biology from Princeton University and a BSc in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).  

In line with Lonza’s Board renewal policy, Angelica Kohlmann and Christoph Mäder will not stand for re-election at the 2027 AGM following their long-standing tenures on the Board. Christoph Mäder, a former Syngenta executive and current Lead Independent Director, currently chairs Lonza’s Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee. Angelica Kohlmann, a physician, entrepreneur and investor, currently chairs Lonza’s Strategy and Innovation Committee and is a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Board, Lonza, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to congratulate Pearl on her nomination. Pearl is an accomplished scientist and business leader who has dedicated her career to advancing innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Her experience and perspective will be invaluable to Lonza. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Angelica and Christoph for their outstanding dedication and significant contributions to Lonza over many years. The Board and I have greatly valued their experience, commitment and thoughtful counsel throughout their tenure. With its new members, the Board has further evolved and is well positioned to support the company as it continues to deliver its growth strategy."

Notes to Editors
A high-resolution image of Pearl Huang is available here

About Lonza

Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, Lonza’s global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion in Half-Year 2026. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 95 22
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.

Privacy Policy link

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2407386

 
End of News EQS News Service

2407386  30.09.2026 CET/CEST

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