Lonza Investor Update 2024 Outlines Strategy, New Organizational Structure and Guidance

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’682 0.3%  SPI 15’594 0.4%  Dow 44’149 -0.2%  DAX 20’399 0.3%  Euro 0.9282 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’959 0.2%  Gold 2’718 0.9%  Bitcoin 89’653 5.1%  Dollar 0.8840 0.2%  Öl 73.6 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
Geld verdienen mit altem Spielzeug - so geht's
Pessimismus an der Börse: Gold auf dem Weg zur besseren Anlage
Smartphone-Boom ohne Apple: Warum der Tech-Gigant nicht profitiert
Tesla-Konkurrent Rivian fordert Autohäuser heraus: Die Revolution des Direktverkaufs
Suche...

Lonza Aktie [Symbol: LONN / Valor: 1384101]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.12.2024 06:25:13

Lonza Investor Update 2024 Outlines Strategy, New Organizational Structure and Guidance

Lonza
518.86 CHF -1.35%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Lonza Investor Update 2024 Outlines Strategy, New Organizational Structure and Guidance

12-Dec-2024 / 06:25 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Lonza has provided an overview of its new “One Lonza” strategy and new organizational structure
  • As Lonza focuses on its core CDMO1 business, it will exit the Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business at the appropriate time and in the best interest of shareholders and stakeholders
  • The CDMO business will be structured into three new business platforms designed to create a unified organization: Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities
  • Full-Year Outlook 2024 confirmed at flat CER2 sales growth and a CORE EBITDA margin in the high twenties (27–29%)
  • Lonza CDMO Full-Year Outlook 2025 is approaching 20% sales growth in CER, including around half a billion CHF sales from Vacaville, and a CORE EBITDA margin approaching 30%
  • New Lonza CDMO Organic Growth Model to deliver low teens sales growth in CER on average over time, with CORE EBITDA growth ahead of sales growth. This is consistent with the previous Mid-Term Guidance for 2028

Basel, Switzerland, 12 December 2024 – At its Investor Update 2024, Lonza shared an overview of its strategy and new organizational structure. This included a vision for a simplified organizational structure and an overview of the “One Lonza” strategy propelled by the “Lonza Engine”. This is based around four key initiatives: (1) Focus on the CDMO business, (2) Reshape the operating model, (3) Elevate execution in manufacturing and engineering, and (4) Expand through an impartial approach to buy and build. The strategy is designed to protect and enhance key Lonza business strengths, including long-term customer relationships, an excellent industry reputation, cutting-edge science and technology for emerging and complex modalities, and a critical mass of assets in key strategic regions.

The organizational structure for the CDMO business will evolve from three divisions with nine underlying business units, to a simplified One Lonza set-up with three integrated business platforms. In the new structure, the business unit layer will be removed, and the three business platforms will directly manage multiple technology platforms. The simplified One Lonza organization has been designed to enhance customer experience, provide scalability for future growth and strengthen Lonza’s multimodality offering.

Integrated Biologics will advance Lonza’s best-in-class integrated offering and will comprise Mammalian and Drug Product Services. Advanced Synthesis will combine leading hybrid chemistry and biology solutions and will comprise the former Small Molecules division and Bioconjugates. Specialized Modalities will pioneer and scale cutting-edge technologies including Cell & Gene Technologies, mRNA, Microbial, and Bioscience. This new structure will be operational from Q2 2025.

The new organizational structure will further enable Lonza to capture growth opportunities through the empowerment of key group functions and improved execution capabilities, including a unified go-to-market approach and an increased focus on excellence in asset construction and operation. Lonza will also elevate the importance of bolt-on M&A and take an impartial view on organic and inorganic opportunities for future growth.

Lonza has also decided to exit the Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business at the appropriate time. This move is designed to enhance customer and shareholder value through an increased focus on the CDMO offering, which is Lonza’s core business. Next steps will be defined in 2025 to meet the interests of customers, employees, and shareholders.

The Investor Update 2024 was hosted by Wolfgang Wienand, CEO, Lonza. He commented: “Since I joined Lonza in July 2024, I have spent time reviewing the business with the leadership team and identifying areas with unique strengths as well as areas where we can optimize value. Today, we have shared the plans for our One Lonza strategy, propelled by the Lonza Engine, and a revised organizational structure which will support our ambition to create long-term value for our customers and our shareholders. The strategy reflects our ambition to become a pure-play CDMO business. This will allow us to achieve and maintain leadership across modalities with high therapeutic and commercial value, while pioneering the manufacturing technologies of the future.” 

Outlook 2024 and beyond
Lonza confirms its Full-Year Outlook 2024 at flat CER sales growth and a CORE EBITDA margin in the high twenties (27-29%). The market softness in the Capsules & Health Ingredients business in 2024 is expected to be offset by the strong performance of the CDMO business, allowing Lonza Group to deliver on its overall growth and margin outlook for the current year.

With the decision to exit the Capsules & Health Ingredients business, Lonza will from now on guide separately for the two businesses.

For 2025, Lonza (excluding CHI) expects CER sales growth to approach 20%, including a sales contribution of around half a billion CHF from the Vacaville site acquisition, and low teens organic CER sales growth. The CORE EBITDA margin will approach 30%.

For the period after 2025, Lonza provides its new CDMO Organic Growth Model, delivering sales growth ahead of market in the low teens percentages in CER on average over time and CORE EBITDA growth ahead of sales growth.  

Based on a like-for-like reconciliation3 and considering the CDMO Outlook 2025, the new CDMO Organic Growth Model is consistent with the previous Mid-Term Guidance4 for 2028.

For CHI, Lonza expects low-to-mid single-digit CER sales growth for 2025 and a CORE EBITDA margin in the mid-twenties. Beyond 2025 Lonza expects low-to-mid single-digit CER sales growth and a gradual return to previous CORE EBITDA margin levels approaching and then exceeding 30%.

Lonza confirms its dividend policy with a commitment to maintain or increase the dividend per share year-on-year, at a pay-out ratio between 35-45%.

The full Investor Update 2024 presentation is available to download here.

 

1 Lonza CDMO: Lonza excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients.
Constant exchange rates.
3 Using same assumptions for CDMO CER sales in base year 2024 as in March 2024 (note: actual CDMO CER sales 2024 expected to be higher than planned as of March 2024). Previous Mid-Term Guidance is replaced with the new CDMO Organic Growth Model.
4  Mid-Term Guidance as of March 2024 (incl. Vacaville site acquisition).

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.

Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn
Follow @LonzaGroup on X

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2049419

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2049419  12-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2049419&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lonza AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 ﻿Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.

Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.12.24 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11.12.24 Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
11.12.24 Marktüberblick: Gold gesucht
11.12.24 SMI wieder auf Talfahrt
11.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Aufwärtsdynamik lässt nach
10.12.24 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Sartorius AG
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’136.59 19.95 BCASMU
Short 12’415.14 13.73 UBS07U
Short 12’860.91 8.98 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’681.87 11.12.2024 17:31:29
Long 11’178.23 18.82 SSRM9U
Long 10’943.12 13.73 SSQMQU
Long 10’481.71 8.94 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec verdient weniger als erwartet - kürzt Dividende
TUI-Aktie gewinnt: Urlauber-Ansturm beschert TUI Gewinnsprung auf das Niveau vor der Pandemie
NVIDIA zu früh verkauft, AMD jetzt gekauft - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood setzt auf Halbleiterwachstum
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Techrekorde -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen zurückhaltend - Hang Seng im Minus
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Rheinmetall-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Siemens Energy-Aktie
Gute Chancen Indexaufnahme von Palantir und MicroStrategy: Die nächste Rallye in Sicht?
Bilfinger-Aktie gefragt: Bilfinger kauft Aktien zurück

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten