|
12.12.2024 06:25:13
Lonza Investor Update 2024 Outlines Strategy, New Organizational Structure and Guidance
|
Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 12 December 2024 – At its Investor Update 2024, Lonza shared an overview of its strategy and new organizational structure. This included a vision for a simplified organizational structure and an overview of the “One Lonza” strategy propelled by the “Lonza Engine”. This is based around four key initiatives: (1) Focus on the CDMO business, (2) Reshape the operating model, (3) Elevate execution in manufacturing and engineering, and (4) Expand through an impartial approach to buy and build. The strategy is designed to protect and enhance key Lonza business strengths, including long-term customer relationships, an excellent industry reputation, cutting-edge science and technology for emerging and complex modalities, and a critical mass of assets in key strategic regions.
1 Lonza CDMO: Lonza excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.
Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Daniel Buchta
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2049419
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2049419 12-Dec-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)
|
06:25
|Lonza Investor Update 2024 Outlines Strategy, New Organizational Structure and Guidance (EQS Group)
|
11.12.24
|SIX-Handel: Gewinne im SLI (finanzen.ch)
|
11.12.24
|Verluste in Zürich: SLI sackt zum Start des Mittwochshandels ab (finanzen.ch)
|
11.12.24
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI startet in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
10.12.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SLI zum Ende des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
10.12.24
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI legt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
|
10.12.24
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: So bewegt sich der SMI aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
10.12.24
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SLI gibt nach (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Lonza AG (N)
Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
🔔🔔🔔Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.
Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Techrekorde -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen zurückhaltend - Hang Seng im Minus
Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich letztendlich ebenso höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte tendierten unterdessen zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}