Lonza Appoints Wolfgang Wienand as New Chief Executive Officer

Basel, Switzerland, 2 April 2024 – The Board of Directors of Lonza today announced that Wolfgang Wienand has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and will join the company during the summer of 2024.

Wolfgang is currently CEO of the Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Siegfried Holding AG, a role he has held since 2019. Prior to this, Wolfgang first served as Chief Scientific Officer and then as Chief Strategy Officer in Siegfried’s executive leadership team. Before joining Siegfried in 2010, Wolfgang held a series of increasingly senior positions at the German specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries.

Wolfgang will succeed Albert M. Baehny, who took on the additional responsibility of CEO on an ad interim basis in October 2023 while the search for a permanent CEO took place. Albert will remain at Lonza for a transition period during the summer, before retiring from the company.

Albert M. Baehny, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO ad interim, Lonza, commented: “The Board is delighted to have appointed a seasoned CEO with a strong and established track record of success in the CDMO industry. Wolfgang brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Lonza, complemented by his deep scientific and strategic expertise. With his proven leadership capabilities, Wolfgang is ideally placed to act as an ambassador for our business and lead our colleague community as Lonza enters the next chapter of its growth journey.”

Christoph Mäder, Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman, Lonza, added: “Wolfgang is a high-caliber leader with outstanding CDMO experience. He will be a great asset to our business. As Wolfgang takes the role of CEO, Albert Baehny will step down from his ad interim CEO position. I would like to take this chance to thank Albert for his extraordinary dedication and leadership in recent months. As Albert also plans to step down from the Board of Directors in May, I would also like to take this chance to thank him for the critical role he has played in the growth and transformation of our business during his time as Chairman.”

Wolfgang Wienand, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Lonza, commented: “I am very much looking forward to joining Lonza and leading the company into a strong future. Lonza is world class, as is the scientific, technological and market expertise of its people. It is this unique position that enables the Lonza team to push the boundaries of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, and serve as a partner of choice for the global biopharma industry in its quest to turn breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. Together, we will enable a healthier world for patients in need.”

Note to editors:

