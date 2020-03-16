16.03.2020 02:47:00

LONGi to supply 65MW Hi-MO 4 modules to a solar project financed by a leading Japanese Bank

TAKASAKI, Japan, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China solar giant LONGi has signed an order to supply 65MW high performance PV modules to a solar project financed by one of the world's top commercial bank in Japan. According to the agreement, the solar project will adopt LONGi's innovative Hi-MO 4 modules with the new M6 (166mm) wafers.

The project will be located in Gunma Prefecture, Japan. LONGi will be the sole solar module supplier for the project.

Earlier this year, LONGi optimized the footprint of its Hi-MO 4 module. The improvement in module efficiency brings higher power generation gains and further BOS cost savings. LONGi high-efficiency modules with leading technology and the company's proven bankability is well recognized by Japanese customers.

"We are very excited about the signing of the supply agreement. This is a good beginning that showcase LONGi new developments in the Japanese market. We are expected to see the great significance brought by this financed solar project and hope to contribute more to the development of renewable energy in Japan with our stablity and reliablity," Nan Yang, General Manager of LONGi Solar Japan, commented.

The most recent BloombergNEF's Global PV Outlook rated with LONGi the highest Altman-Z score amongst all pure play PV manufacturers worldwide. PV Tech graded LONGi with the highest AAA rating, the only PV modules manufacturer to achieve this tier. With strong financials, manufacturing capacity and continuous technological innovations, the bankability of LONGi is recognized by financial institutions worldwide.

