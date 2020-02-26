26.02.2020 04:09:00

LONGi strengthens presence in Mexico with 191MW Pachamama PV power plant

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invested by French solar energy firm Neoen, the Pachamama photovoltaic power plant, located in the state of Aguascalientes in central Mexico, has a total installed capacity of 375MW, of which 191MW is deployed by LONGi. The plant was completed and handed over to Neoen in January 2020. 

The Pachamamar photovoltaic power plant is currently the largest new energy project in the Americas undertaken by PowerChina HuaDong Engineering Corporation as the EPC of the project. The deployment of LONGi's 191MW mono-crystalline modules is recognition of the performance and reliability of LONGi's products in Mexico. The project is also an important breakthrough in Mexico by PowerChina and LONGi, and a milestone in the development of renewable energy in Latin America.

Based on mutual understanding and prior partnership experience with LONGi, Neoen came into the project with strong recognition of the product quality, performance and the financial bankability of LONGi. Module deliveries were completed in advance, thus ensuring the project will be connected to the grid on schedule.

The PV industry in Latin America has recognized the advantages of high power, high performance and lower LOCE delivered by quality products and applied them to large-scale ground power plants in recent years. In the high irradiance environment of the region, LONGi's modules have showed excellent performance and have become a reliable choice for investors.

The Pachamamar photovoltaic power plant will provide a steady stream of clean and sustainable energy for the locale, stimulate local employment and promote the optimization of Mexico's energy structure. LONGi, as the world's most valuable solar technology company, will continue to bring high return on investment to customers and partners through innovative products and technologies, and promote the sustainable development of renewable energy in Latin America.

LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-strengthens-presence-in-mexico-with-191mw-pachamama-pv-power-plant-301011345.html

SOURCE LONGi Solar

