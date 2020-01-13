13.01.2020 05:23:00

LONGi Selected as PV Sponsor for China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the leading global solar technology company, announced today that it has been selected as the PV sponsor for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) awarded LONGi "PV Sponsor for China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE" at a launch ceremony held at the Pusen Hotel.

LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)

Fang Ke, Deputy Director of the World Expo Affairs Office of The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Li Wenxue, Vice President of LONGi Group, Chen Pengfei, General Manager of LONGi New Energy, Wang Yingge, Head of Global Marketing, LONGi Solar, and over 80 journalists from the Chinese mainstream media joined the launch and witnessed this important moment for LONGi.

"The China Pavilion was named 'Huaxia Light'. Its appearance is designed with traditional Chinese lanterns, symbolizing 'Brightness and Future'. The photovoltaic industry has become a 'national business card' of China, leading in all aspects such as scale, application, technology, and cost. LONGi, as the leader of China's photovoltaic industry, will shine," Fang Ke, Deputy Director of the World Expo Affairs Office of The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said.

"We believe our partnership with the China Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020 will have a positive effect on the entire industry and deepen the understanding of new energy represented by photovoltaics in society. Today, LONGi takes the mission of 'promoting the global energy transition' and actively innovates new products,"Li Wenxue, Vice President of LONGi Group, said.

LONGi has always focused on the technological innovation to promote the revolution and development of the entire photovoltaic industry, and actively develops business and cooperation on a global scale. According to the company, LONGi's innovative "photovoltaic floor tiles" made of high-efficiency monocrystalline modules will also be unveiled at the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE.

Chen Pengfei, General Manager of LONGi New Energy, said, "We will make efforts to provide the world's leading integrated photovoltaic energy solution for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE. With the innovative 'photovoltaic floor tile' modules, the photovoltaic system and the design concept of 'Huaxia Light' are highly integrated, and the photovoltaic road that combines technology, beauty and fashion will also be presented on the world stage."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-selected-as-pv-sponsor-for-china-pavilion-at-expo-2020-dubai-uae-300985408.html

SOURCE LONGi Solar

