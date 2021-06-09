SMI 11’647 0.1%  SPI 15’006 0.2%  Dow 34’600 -0.1%  DAX 15’641 -0.2%  Euro 1.0919 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’893 -0.3%  Bitcoin 30’127 0.1%  Dollar 0.8967 -0.1%  Öl 72.1 0.8% 
09.06.2021 03:06:00

LONGi launches N-type TOPCon bifacial modules Hi-MO N at SNEC 2021

XI'AN, China, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th International Photovoltaic Electricity Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2021) opened on June 3rd in Shanghai, China. In this premier industry exhibition, LONGi unveiled its Hi-MO N - the first bifacial module with N-type TOPCon cells – and once again leads the PV industry with high-efficiency technology.

Hi-MO N maintains the optimal 182mm cell and 72c module size and adopts LONGi's proprietary HPC technique based on N-type TOPCon (High Performance Cell with Hybrid Passivated Contact). The conversion efficiency is up to 22.3% and power reaches 570W in mass production. Designed to deliver ultra-high value and lower LCOE to utility-scale PV power plants, Hi-MO N is expected to be the flagship product leading an industrial breakthrough in module efficiency and energy yield.

LONGi unveiled its brand new bifacial module Hi-MO N at SNEC2021

From its commitment to monocrystalline silicon technology to broad applications of monocrystalline silicon-based PERC technology spanning P-type bifacial technology to M6 and M10 wafer standards, each of LONGi's breakthroughs is based on the maximization of industry value and reduction of LCOE. LONGi's technologies have accelerated the PV industry.

With LONGi HPC technique based N-type TOPCon, Hi-MO N can achieve higher bifacial gain, better temperature coefficient and low irradiance performance, lower working temperature, better LID and PID performance. Energy yield is 2-3% higher than that of mainstream P-type bifacial modules.

LONGi unveiled its brand new bifacial module Hi-MO N at SNEC2021

In tandem with "Zero" cell damage and LONGi's proprietary smart soldering technology, Hi MO N is PID-free under irradiance. The initial year degradation is under 1% and linear degradation is under 0.4% (Degradation of similar mainstream products is around 2% in its initial year, and linear degradation is approximately 0.45% per year). Calculated on a 30-year lifecycle, the conversion efficiency of Hi-MO N modules will be 2.45% higher than that of other mainstream products in the market.

In addition to high energy yield and low light induced degradation, Hi-MO N also shows its value in reducing BOS costs with its higher module efficiency. The 182mm-size module can minimize costs associated with racking, cable, inverter and labor. Its high conversion efficiency of 22.3% can enhance installed capacity by over 3.5% in areas of limited space and reduce BOS costs as well as costs of AC equipment and operations and maintenance throughout the life cycle of the power plants.

The energy yield and system cost savings during Hi-MO N lifecycle deliver higher values for customers, when compared to mainstream P-type bifacial modules in the market.

With the release of Hi-MO N, LONGi's portfolio now includes the "Hi-MO N", "Hi-MO 5" and "Hi-MO 4" product families: Hi-MO 4 is suited in mountainous regions and areas where handling of modules can be difficult. Hi-MO 5 is the hit product for ultra-large power plants. Hi-MO N is most suited in applications on surfaces with high reflections, high temperature, limited land and high labor costs. Driven by customer insights, LONGi has upgraded its entire product portfolio based on the philosophy of "Customer values first".

LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)

SOURCE LONGi Solar

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: So einfach lässt sich mit Green Bonds zu einer klimafreundlicheren Zukunft beitragen
08.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.06.21 BNP Paribas: Hebelprodukte auf Pinterest Inc. ab sofort handelbar über Swiss DOTS
08.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Baidu Inc
08.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Geht der Aufschwung der Luxusindustrie weiter?
08.06.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX zeigt Stärke
07.06.21 Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, gibt nähere Einblicke in die anstehende Bundestagswahl 2021 in Deutschland. Welche Parallelen sich zu der US-Wahl beobachten lassen und wie u.a. das Thema Umwelt und Steuern die Wahl beeinflussen könnte erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood bleibt bullish: Der Bitcoin ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten
Nach einigen ruhigeren Tagen: Kryptowährungen erneut unter Druck
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Lonza-Aktien mit neuem Allzeithoch
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält für SARS-CoV-2-Antigen-Selbsttest CE-Kennzeichnung
Analyst sieht Rückenwind für Goldpreis - Neues Allzeithoch möglich?
Tesla-Aktie wechselt ins Negative: Tesla kann bei China-Verkäufen wieder deutlich zulegen - Top-Manager verlässt Tesla
Alcon kündigt Daten für neue Monatslinse an - Alcon-Aktie tiefer
Zuger Kantonalbank mit Abgang in der Geschäftsleitung
Bayer betritt Neuland: Studien mit Gen- und Zelltherapien bei Parkinson starten - Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit