SMI 11’509 0.0%  SPI 14’839 0.0%  Dow 34’577 -0.1%  DAX 15’641 0.1%  Euro 1.0963 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’076 -0.1%  Gold 1’871 0.0%  Bitcoin 33’212 -6.1%  Dollar 0.9048 0.1%  Öl 71.7 0.4% 
04.06.2021 10:43:00

LONGi launches N-type TOPCon bifacial modules Hi-MO N at SNEC 2021

XI'AN, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th International Photovoltaic Electricity Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2021) opened on June 3rd in Shanghai, China. In this premier industry exhibition, LONGi unveiled its Hi-MO N - the first bifacial module with N-type TOPCon cells – and once again leads the PV industry with high-efficiency technology.

LONGi unveiled its brand new bifacial module Hi-MO N at SNEC2021

Hi-MO N maintains the optimal 182mm cell and 72c module size and adopts LONGi's proprietary HPC technique based on N-type TOPCon (High Performance Cell with Hybrid Passivated Contact). The conversion efficiency is up to 22.3% and power reaches 570W in mass production. Designed to deliver ultra-high value and lower LCOE to utility-scale PV power plants, Hi-MO N is expected to be the flagship product leading an industrial breakthrough in module efficiency and energy yield.

From its commitment to monocrystalline silicon technology to broad applications of monocrystalline silicon-based PERC technology spanning P-type bifacial technology to M6 and M10 wafer standards, each of LONGi's breakthroughs is based on the maximization of industry value and reduction of LCOE. LONGi's technologies have accelerated the PV industry. Hi-MO N, the newly unveiled TOPCon module is the latest masterpiece of LONGi's continuous innovation that offers unprecedented improved performance.

With LONGi HPC technique based N-type TOPCon, Hi-MO N can achieve higher bifacial gain, better temperature coefficient and low irradiance performance, lower working temperature, better LID and PID performance. Energy yield is 2-3% higher than that of mainstream P-type bifacial modules.

LONGi unveiled its brand new bifacial module Hi-MO N at SNEC2021

In tandem with "Zero" cell damage and LONGi's proprietary smart soldering technology, Hi MO N is PID-free under irradiance. The initial year degradation is under 1% and linear degradation is under 0.4% (Degradation of similar mainstream products is around 2% in its initial year, and linear degradation is approximately 0.45% per year). Calculated on a 30-year lifecycle, the conversion efficiency of Hi-MO N modules will be 2.45% higher than that of other mainstream products in the market.

In addition to high energy yield and low light induced degradation, Hi-MO N also shows its value in reducing BOS costs with its higher module efficiency. The 182mm-size module can minimize costs associated with racking, cable, inverter and labor. Its high conversion efficiency of 22.3% can enhance installed capacity by over 3.5% in areas of limited space and reduce BOS costs as well as costs of AC equipment and operations and maintenance throughout the life cycle of the power plants.

The energy yield and system cost savings during Hi-MO N lifecycle deliver higher values for customers, when compared to mainstream P-type bifacial modules in the market.

With the release of Hi-MO N, LONGi's portfolio now includes the "Hi-MO N", "Hi-MO 5" and "Hi-MO 4" product families: Hi-MO 4 is suited in mountainous regions and areas where handling of modules can be difficult. Hi-MO 5 is the hit product for ultra-large power plants. Hi-MO N is most suited in applications on surfaces with high reflections, high temperature, limited land and high labor costs.

LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-launches-n-type-topcon-bifacial-modules-hi-mo-n-at-snec-2021-301305894.html

SOURCE LONGi Solar

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:58 Vontobel: derimail - 13% p.a. auf Nordex/Siemens Energy/Varta mit 50% Barriere
08:32 SMI weiter im Rekordfieber
07:32 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
05:47 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hat gehalten / EUR/USD – Hält der 50er-EMA?
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Novartis verlängert mit Radioligandentherapie Überleben bei Prostatakrebs - neue Daten zu Lutathera
CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse wurde offenbar bereits vor einem Jahr wegen Greensill-Fonds gewarnt
40'000-Dollar-Marke greifbar: Bitcoin auf Erholungskurs
ams-Aktionäre lehnen an GV Vergütungsbericht ab - Aktie volatil
SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Dow letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich mit schwacher Tendenz aus dem Handel
Roche-Genussschein schliesst nach Downgrade durch SocGen im Plus
Bitcoin-Alternative Chia Coin: Grüner Coin löst Boom bei Festplatten und SSDs aus
Sonova-Aktie kaum bewegt: Sonova startet Aktienrückkauf am Freitag
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Zürcher Regierung will zwei Pisten verlängern
Achiko-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Achiko integriert Coronatest Aptamex auf die Teman Sehat-App

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit