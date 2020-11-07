SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
07.11.2020 13:59:00

LONGi joined EV100 and EP100 Initiative to continue to Inject "Green Power" into Climate Action!

Abstract: LONGi became the first Chinese company to join the RE100&EV00&EP100 initiatives, becoming the flagship of China's climate action

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, the grand occasion of the 3rd China International Import Expo (hereinafter referred to as "CIIE") was still in full swing. At the UK Pavilion, LONGi's founder and president Li Zhenguo announced " Net Zero carbon Photovoltaic, created by LONGi " keynote speech, and announced that LONGi officially joined the "EV100" and "EP100" initiatives by the Climate Group. This is another feat in continuing to promote climate action after LONGi joined the RE100 initiative.

"We joined EV100 and are committed to laying appropriate chargers in all of our premises over the next decade to guide more than 50,000 employees around the world in converting their cars to EVs." Mr.Li Zhenguo said, "At the same time, we are anchoring the EP100's development goals and are committed to installing Energy Management Systems in all of LONGi's production and operation sites, the goal is to commit to a ten-year effort to achieve a 35% increase in energy productivity by 2025."  Li Zhenguo also said "LONGi will continue to focus on global climate change and energy transformation, continuously reduce corporate greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve economic benefits and environmental protection goals.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group, expressed her congratulations to LONGi via video: "We are delighted to see LONGi become the first Chinese business to join all three of our business campaigns – on clean energy, clean transport and energy efficiency. They are showcasing the next steps for ambitious businesses in China."

Reducing emissions over the next decades will be crucial to achieving not just their own Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) but also the global target of 2C set under the Paris Agreement of 2015.

LONGi will uphold the vision of"Utilizing solar energy, Building a green world ", by setting strategic goals, paying close attention to carbon emissions in the production and operation process, while sharing energy-saving, carbon emission reduction and new energy technology development experience to create a better living environment for mankind and inject "green power" into the sustainable development of the world.

Background:

EV100 is a global initiative led by international non-profit the Climate Group, which brings together companies committed to making electric transport the new normal by 2030. Over half of all new vehicles on the road go into company fleets, so it's crucial that businesses lead the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) through their investment decisions and influence on millions of staff and customers worldwide.

EP100 is a global initiative by international non-profit the Climate Group, bringing together a growing group of energy-smart companies committed to doing more with less to improve their energy productivity. Members are driving tech innovation and reducing emissions while making substantial cost savings and improving competitiveness – inspiring others to follow their lead.

For more information, visit https://en.longigroup.com/

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Wahl: Biden vergrössert Vorsprung in Pennsylvania und Georgia - Trumps Chancen schwinden
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
Dollar fällt zum Franken so tief wie seit Januar 2015 nicht mehr - die Gründe
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht - Aktie etwas schwächer
US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie wenig bewegt
Richemont-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Richemont übertrifft die Erwartungen
US-Wahl: Biden zieht auch in Pennsylvania an Trump vorbei - Trump beansprucht weiterhin Sieg für sich
ams rutscht nach OSRAM-Übernahme in rote Zahlen - Aktie dennoch fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit