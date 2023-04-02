SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'274 1.3%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9985 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 26'094 1.9%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini rät von klassischen Portfolios ab und will krisensichere Finanzprodukte lancieren
Nach Flaute am NFT-Markt: Können Amazon und Sony den Hype um None Fungible Token wieder befeuern?
SNB-Präsident Jordan rechtfertigt CS-Übernahme: Rasanter "Verfall des Vertrauens"
Trotz kleiner Bankenkrise: Bei diesen Bank-Aktien sehen Analysten Chancen für Anleger
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
03.04.2023 00:49:00

LONGi Chairman calls for global collaboration to accelerate energy transition at Bo'ao forum

  • LONGi Chairman Zhong Baoshen spoke at Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference
  • Zhong said the development of renewable energy is key to global energy equity
  • LONGi has invested over 2 bln USD in solar tech innovation since 2018

XI'AN, China, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference was held in China's southern island province of Hainan from March 28th to 30th, with the theme "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges".

Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, shared the company's vision and solutions for promoting international energy collaboration and global energy transition.

Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi Green Energy Technology, a leading global renewable energy company, spoke at a forum, "Global Energy Supply Shock," during the annual conference and shared LONGi's vision and solutions for promoting international energy collaboration and global energy transition.

Mr. Zhong reiterated the theme of this year's BFA annual conference and emphasized the necessity of cooperation and solidarity to overcome the growing challenges. "An open and inclusive attitude is key for global energy transition, and we do need global collaboration and free trade," he said.

During the discussion, Mr. Zhong was joined by other panelists that included Ernie Thrasher, Director of Xcoal Energy & Resources; Denis Depoux, Global Managing Director of Roland Berger; Gianni Di Giovanni, Chairman of Eni China BV and EVP, and Joël RUET, President of the Bridge Tank.

Mr. Zhong said that the world is trying to strike a balance between energy security and the decarbonization process. "In 2022, geopolitical conflicts have greatly impacted the global energy supply, and many countries have recognized the resilience of renewable energy," he added, noting that the acceleration of renewable energy development is crucial for countries to prepare for potential future energy crises and optimize their energy systems, thereby enhancing their energy self-reliance capacity.

Mr. Zhong went on to state that the technological innovations in the solar power industry have offered resilient solutions. "The global distribution of sunlight is more balanced and equitable than traditional energy, and it is basically accessible to all." "The large-scale development of renewable energy can help improve energy self-reliance and enhance global synergy in the future," he said.

"Affordable and Clean Energy" (SDG7) is essential for the world to achieve all the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to push forward the world toward a better and sustainable future. The continuous decline of clean energy costs is the foundation for energy equity at the global scale.

Zhong said climate change challenges and the significant cost reductions of renewable energy solutions have driven the energy transition. "Thanks to innovative technologies, the cost of the global green energy transition is now possible as we can enjoy cheaper green energy with less carbon emission and a clean environment. Over the past 5 years, LONGi has invested more than 2 billion USD in solar power R&D to further reduce the cost of solar energy and innovate new application scenarios for PV products."

Statistics show that in 2022 the newly-installed capacity for solar power in European Union was 41.4GW. Wind and solar power had replaced natural gas as the prime source of electricity generation in Europe. In 2022, the global installed capacity for solar power surpassed 1000GW. Solar power has become the cheapest source of electricity in many countries across the world, with the cost of solar power in some regions dropping to 1.5 cents USD per kWh.

LONGi and Center Int have jointly upgraded the main venues for the Bo'ao Forum for Asia by installing BIPV, or building-integrated PV products on the building roofs.

The integration of BIPV solutions, such as PV glass and PV parking lots, has enabled the Bo'ao Forum for Asia to adopt a more sustainable approach in hosting their future annual events. In China's southern island of Hainan, the BIPV roofs on the island can generate over 5 million kWh of green electricity every year.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-chairman-calls-for-global-collaboration-to-accelerate-energy-transition-at-boao-forum-301787827.html

SOURCE LONGi

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Die Bankenthematik beschäftigt weiter die Märkte. Wie ist die Einschätzung von Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und YouTuber Lars @ErichsenGeld dazu und worauf achtet Lars Erichsen selbst in der aktuellen Marktlage?
Diese Fragen heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
31.03.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 31.03.2023
31.03.23 SMI holt sich die 11.000er-Marke zurück
31.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation und Zinsen als ständige Begleiter
31.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Hält die Serie?
30.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
30.03.23 Vontobel: derimail - Callable Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Richemont mit 5.00% p.a. und tiefem Bezugspreis von 65%
30.03.23 Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'543.02 19.15 I7SSMU
Short 11'757.80 13.89 YSSM7U
Short 12'209.96 8.89 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'106.24 31.03.2023 17:31:49
Long 10'630.43 19.15 XESSMU
Long 10'379.24 13.07 A7SSMU
Long 9'962.73 8.89 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: So kann man die Bankenkrise in den USA beenden
BofA-Umfrage: Professionelle Anleger sehen zunehmende Rezessionsgefahr
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Auslieferungen entsprechen im ersten Quartal in etwa den Erwartungen
Darum gibt der Euro nach - zu Franken und US-Dollar
Wasserstoffaktie Ballard Power in der Krise: Analysten werden zunehmend pessimistischer
Erste Schätzungen: Charles Schwab präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen-Markenchef Schäfer verkündet Aus für den Golf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.