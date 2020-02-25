25.02.2020 14:45:00

Longevity Acquisition Corporation to Extend Deadline to Consummate Acquisition

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "Longevity") (NASDAQ: "LOACU") today announced that the Company's sponsor, Whale Management Corporation (the "Sponsor"), has notified the Company that the Sponsor has deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") an aggregate of $400,000, representing $0.10 per public share, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate a business combination by three months to May 28, 2020. 

About Longevity

Longevity Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For further information, please refer to Longevity's filings on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Longevity Acquisition Corporation
Matthew Chen
+ (86) 21-60832028
mchen@lonacq.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longevity-acquisition-corporation-to-extend-deadline-to-consummate-acquisition-301010430.html

SOURCE Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:04
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
14:00
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
11:00
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
08:49
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
07:14
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fibonacci-Fächer hat gehalten / Roche – Aktien vor Trendwechsel?
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigten leichte Erholungstendenzen
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigten leichte Erholungstendenzen
Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin verunsichert. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentieren sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;