Long View Equity Acquires North Austin Retail Project

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced today the recent acquisition of Parmer McNeil Plaza, a 47,888 SF retail development. The location is at the intersection of Parmer Lane and McNeil Drive in Austin, Texas, which is directly across from Apples Inc.'s new $1B campus. The project was built in 2005 and includes a diverse tenant mix including Chase Bank, Starbuck's, Wells Fargo, and several local favorite restaurants including Chi'Lantro and Juiceland.

The acquisition is part of the Company's newest fund, Long View Equity Partners IV. Building on the success of its prior funds, with Fund IV the Company seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties located predominately in major metro markets in Texas.

Daniel Campbell, managing director, commented, "We are thrilled to add this asset to our Fund IV portfolio. Its addition will provide stability of cash flows while allowing us to invest in one of the most desirable submarkets of Austin dominated by some of the world's most admired technology companies including Apple, Ebay, PayPal, and Oracle. We expect this area to continue to grow with the development of Robinson Ranch and are excited about what the future holds for this project."

Colin Tierney and Taylor Golden with Gold Tier Real Estate represented Long View Equity and Nick Naumann with the Weitzman Group represented the seller.

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

