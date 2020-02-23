23.02.2020 23:30:00

Long Time Scottsdale Gallery Opens in New York's Museum Mile

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 17 successful years in Scottsdale, Bonner David Galleries announces the opening of their newest dual concept gallery Bonner David Art Boutique, located just steps from the Metropolitan Museum of Art at 22 E. 81st St. in the heart of museum mile. Representing the finest contemporary artists and noted traditional artists, the gallery epitomizes the highest standards for collecting fine art.

Founding partners Christi Bonner Manuelito and Clark David Olson are pleased to partner with Rebecca Rosenfield (M.A. Sotheby's), previously of Bonham's, who will be the gallery director.

Featuring Los Angeles based Catalan artist Quim Bove', San Francisco'sGail Morris, widely collected abstract artist Max Hammond, figurative painter Michael Carson along with New York's Hunt Slonem the gallery symbolizes excellence in cutting edge contemporary art. Represented in their world-class traditional collection are well-known landscape artists Gary Ernest Smith and Romona Youngquist along with British figurative artist Peregrine Heathcote and a full range of Shona sculpture from Zimbabwe.

Their knowledgeable staff are skilled at assisting connoisseurs of fine art from the novice to the most seasoned art lovers. Offering a welcoming and relaxed setting, Bonner David values their collectors and art consultants offer confidential recommendations about acquiring, locating and installing their priceless fine art. The partners at Bonner David truly understand the importance of variety, uniqueness and personalization of the art purchase.

For serious interest, contact the gallery at 929-226-7800, email (rebecca@bonnerdavid.com), to arrange a visit, or receive press credentials to the gala grand opening next month.

Contact: Rebecca Rosenfield 929-226-7800 or Gabriele Rewis 480-941-8500

