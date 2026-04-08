Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)

Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) Award



08-Apr-2026 / 16:40 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



8 April 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) (“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”) Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) Award Director/PDMR Shareholdings LTIP Gulf Keystone announces that, pursuant to the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), on 1 April 2026 (the “Award Date”) awards over common shares (“2026 Awards”) were granted to employees and the persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below. The LTIP was approved by the Company’s shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2024. These are the third awards to be made under the plan and are in accordance with the agreed annual issue cycle which follows release of the Company’s full year results. The awards have been made to eligible employees of the wider workforce, including to employees in Kurdistan. The quantum of 2026 Awards was determined based on a price of 213p being the closing mid-market price of the Company on 31 March 2026. The vesting date for the 2026 Awards is 1 April 2029, being the third anniversary from the Award Date. The 2026 Awards are in the form of nil cost options and no consideration is payable for the grant of an award. Performance Conditions Vesting of the 2026 Awards is subject to performance conditions which include the requirement for both absolute and relative total shareholder return (“TSR”) targets being met. For the 2026 Awards, TSR will be measured over the three financial years of the Company commencing in the year of the Grant Date. In accordance with recent governance guidelines, the Remuneration Committee has the discretion to review vesting outcomes to ensure a fair reflection of performance. Awards The following PDMRs have been granted 2026 Awards under the LTIP: Name Position Number of awards Jon Harris Chief Executive Officer 495,861 Gabriel Papineau-Legris Chief Financial Officer 284,781 John Hulme Chief Operating Officer 172,812 Clare Kinahan Chief HR Officer 112,992 Alasdair Robinson Chief Legal Officer 112,397 Staff Awards In addition to the above, a total of 2,012,925 awards in aggregate have also been granted to eligible employees who are not PDMRs. For lower grade staff only, awards are made on a time vested basis without performance conditions, and will vest one third/one third/one third over three years subject to certain conditions including continuation of employment. Of the 2,012,925 awards detailed above, 661,505 of these are time vested awards. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com Notes to Editors: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jon Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 495,861 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 284,781 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Hulme 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 172,812 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Clare Kinahan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief HR Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 112,992 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alasdair Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 112,397 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

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