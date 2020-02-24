24.02.2020 17:20:00

Lone Star Land Partners Announces New Large Acreage Country Properties at Mulberry Creek

EVANT, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, March 7th, 2020, interested buyers can be the first to get a Sneak Preview of the all new to market, big and bold Hill Country acreage at Mulberry Creek.  Get a New Cottage Shell* and 10+ acres, for only $99,900Plus, SAVE THOUSANDS during the Sneak Preview Land Sale, with 20 acres and up, also available, from just $89,900.

On Saturday, March 7th, 2020 get a New Cottage Shell* and 10+ acres, for only $99,900 at the new to market community of Mulberry Creek. Centrally located among Waco, Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, property owners can experience the best in small-town country living on their private 10 to 30 acre ranchette. Excellent land financing is available, so call today (877) 333-8780 or visit www.MulberryCreekTX.com to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

Centrally located among Waco, Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, property owners can experience the best in small-town country living on their private 10 to 30 acre ranchette at Mulberry Creek; yet will still be close to all the big city conveniences and modern amenities most families crave.  This community offers spectacular Hill Country views, grassy open pastureland, heavily wooded areas, ample privacy, and tons of wildlife…plus, the added benefits of low ag exempt taxes and fiber optic high speed internet. 

Property Highlights:
-Beautiful 10 to 30 acre Ranchettes
-Spectacular Hill Country views
-Heavily wooded areas
-Open pastureland
-Ample privacy
-Tons of wildlife
-Fiber optic high speed internet
-Creekfront homesites available
-Charming location in Evant, Texas
-Centrally located among Waco, Austin, Fort Worth, & San Antonio
-Low ag exempt taxes
-Build now or later & choose your own builder

The best part about purchasing property at Mulberry Creek is the peace of mind customers will experience from working with Lone Star Land Partners - a company backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business.  Property owners can choose to build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to choose their own builder to create the country home of their dreams.  Another added benefit is the excellent land financing available.  To schedule a personalized tour of the community, call (877) 333-8780 or visit www.MulberryCreekTX.com.   

*Cottage shell offer exclusive to Lone Star Land Partners customers only through builder selected by Lone Star. Price is for a 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,200 sf cottage with porch - to be constructed on a lot at Mulberry Creek. Optional carport shown not included in price. Optional full frontal decorative stonework shown included in price carried up to three feet tall. Cottage price subject to change without notice. An Equal Housing Opportunity. 

Media Contact: 
Malissa Bevan
mbevan@inlandinc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lone-star-land-partners-announces-new-large-acreage-country-properties-at-mulberry-creek-301009947.html

SOURCE Lone Star Land Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:15
Demographic Challenges to Growth
14:00
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Gilead Sciences – Trendwende voraus?
10:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
SMI vor schwieriger Woche
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Versicherer - mit und ohne Callable Feature
07:02
Daily Markets: SMI – Im Konsolidierungsmodus / Apple – Eine grosse Chance für die Bären
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:42
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Coronavirus-Sorgen lassen SMI und DAX einbrechen -- Wall Street mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich einbüsst
Politiker fodern von öffentlich Bediensteten in der AfD Parteiaustritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren
Aktien von Dufry, Swatch und Richemont leiden kräftig unter Coronavirus-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus-Sorgen lassen SMI und DAX einbrechen -- Wall Street mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Das Coronavirus bleibt weiterhin das entscheidende Zünglein an der Börsen-Waage und sorgt für kräftige Abschläge in Deutschland und der Schweiz. An der Wall Street kommt es ebenfalls zu heftigen Verlusten. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;