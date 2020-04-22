+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
London Firm Launches "Plan B" Podcast on Intelligent Citizenship Solutions

LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Global Partners, a leading global firm in investor immigration, government advisory and marketing, has launched a new podcast on April 22, 2020. Titled "Plan B," the weekly podcast will be published every Wednesday morning, at 9.30 AM (London time). It addresses the top news of the week in the investor immigration industry, particularly citizenship by investment (CBI). It provides intelligent citizenship solutions in an easy and short format, suitable for both investor immigration professionals and people considering CBI.

Plan B Podcast, Episode 1 - What is CBI? - is now available on iTunes, Spotify and the Resources section of the CS Global Partners website – www.csglobalpartners.com/resources/podcast/

Hosted by Aisha Mohamed, a PR and Communications Officer at CS Global Partners, the first episode is an introductory explanation to what CBI is. Beatrice Gatti, the Head of Government Advisory Practice at CS Global Partners' London headquarters, makes an appearance as a special guest.

"Citizenship by Investment is a legal process whereby a foreign investor is given the opportunity to become a citizen of a country in return for a significant investment in that country," Mrs Gatti explains. "It comes in various shapes and forms, although the most common ones are either via a contribution to a government fund or via the purchase of real estate," she adds. "This is the format we see most commonly in the Caribbean, for example in St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica."

CBI is native to the Caribbean, where the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis established the first ever Programme in 1984. Later in 1993, the Commonwealth of Dominica passed legislation to enable Citizenship by Investment. However, CBI started playing a much more important role to these nations' economies after 2005. That is when St Kitts and Nevis saw its sugar industry collapse and Dominica – its banana industry, due to external shocks after the European Union terminated its preferential export agreement with African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

Commenting on what Mr Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Unit, said earlier this month during a CS Global Partners webinar, Mrs Gatti agrees that some may indeed consider second citizenship a Plan B. "Citizenship by Investment is seen by some as an insurance against the risks associated with their citizenship of origin," Mrs Gatti explains. Such risks may include social turmoil and political instability, lack of certain freedoms, economic uncertainty and stagnation, unstable currencies or weak rule of law.

Conversely, many families opt for citizenship by investment because they seek good quality of life, with better education and healthcare access. Business-inclined applicants, once successful, can also enjoy new investment opportunities in lucrative markets. Gaining greater global mobility is another good reason to obtain citizenship by investment, whether for business, leisure or, for parents to be able to visit their child studying abroad.

The "Plan B" podcast is available for free on iTunes, Spotify and the Resources section of the CS Global Partners website. Click here to listen to the first episode – "What is CBI?" – now.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/london-firm-launches-plan-b-podcast-on-intelligent-citizenship-solutions-301045402.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

