London Computer Systems Continues to Hire Amid COVID-19

CINCINNATI, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager property management software and other business-critical technologies, isn't letting quarantine slow it down. Mirroring the majority of the country, LCS closed their physical offices in the spring due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. However, this did not stop LCS from continuing to expand their team and Rent Manager's capabilities.

The shift to remote work on March 16th did not signal a slowdown in recruiting and hiring efforts. Since remote work began, LCS has hired 66 people. The majority of employees were hired into the Software Development and Product Support departments, two teams that are rapidly growing and evolving. These personnel additions presented new challenges for the LCS HR department—including how to accomplish onboarding and training new employees remotely. With the help and expertise of the company's IT department, all new hires were set up and virtually onboarded using email, Microsoft Teams, and a lot of adaptability.

The way LCS employees work may have changed; however, their time, effort, and output has not. LCS continues to see positive growth despite the impact COVID-19 is having across the country. After winning six Stevie Awards and being named a top workplace for the ninth consecutive year, it's safe to say LCS employees are as committed as ever to developing innovative technology solutions to meet an array of business needs.

About LCS
Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.

LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 30,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information about LCS, please call 800-669-0871 or visit LCS.com.
###

 

SOURCE London Computer Systems

