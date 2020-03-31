London Advisory Hosts Webinar on Citizenship by Investment on April 1

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Global Partners, a London-headquartered government advisory, is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The topic discussed is "Safety and Security with Citizenship by Investment."

Joining the webinar from the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is Les Khan, the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU). The small twin-island nation from the Caribbean is known as the cradle of citizenship by investment (CBI). Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been offering carefully selected individuals and their families a chance to obtain its citizenship in exchange for a contribution to the country's economy. To date, St Kitts and Nevis remains the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI.

The webinar will address eligibility criteria, options to accelerate one's application to 60 days or less, how stricter due diligence replaces lack of residency requirements, and other topics of interest. Beatrice Gatti, Assistant Legal Manager at CS Global Partners, will also share her expertise and answer questions applicants and agents commonly pose.

"St Kitts and Nevis was the first country to recognise the appeal of citizenship by investment 36 years ago, and is now widely trusted by foreign investors seeking second citizenship for safety and security reasons, whether for themselves, their business, or their families," says Mrs Gatti.

St Kitts and Nevis offers the fastest and most affordable route to second citizenship through its fund option. Once they pass all the due diligence checks, applicants can make a contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund. Investments start at US$150,000 for a single applicant, US$175,000 for the main applicant and their spouse, US$195,000 for a family of four and any additional dependant can be added for US$10,000 per person.

Applications can be expedited for full processing within less than two months by adding a special feature, unique only to St Kitts and Nevis. This is called the Accelerated Application Process and requires and additional US$25,000. Last week, the St Kitts and Nevis's CIU announced that it has started accepting applications submitted online. The first step to become economic citizens of St Kitts and Nevis is to hire an authorised agent, as listed on the government website.

