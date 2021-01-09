SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
Logo Brands Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal With University of Minnesota

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, Inc. has finalized a four-year licensing agreement with University of Minnesota for blankets, throws and pillows, effective April 1, 2021.

The agreement is an expansion of a partnership struck earlier this year granting Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute U of M Golden Gophers tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products across multiple retail channels. Product categories include tents, chairs, stadium seating, coolers, and tables.

"We are thrilled that the University of Minnesota has allowed us to expand our partnership with them," said Maggie McHugh, vice president of strategic partnerships at Logo Brands. "We will now be able to offer a more comprehensive selection of Minnesota products to their fans, alumni, students and community to enjoy for many years to come."

Logo Brands will make U of M tailgating products available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, in addition to the Logo Brands online store.

"We are really excited to expand our licensing program with Logo Brands," said Greg Berkowitz, Licensing Marketing Strategist at Gopher Athletics. "Logo Brands does an excellent job showcasing our brand and have been great collaborators since I've been at Minnesota." 

Universities with exclusive licensing agreements with Logo Brands are: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

About Logo Brands
Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

See the wide array of U of M products at the Logo Brands online store.

Follow on Instagram: @logobrandsinc

Media Contact: Amy Luke amy.luke@logobrands.com

pagehit