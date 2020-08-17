Logistical PPE Procurement Company, Armor-19, Sources Much Needed and Hard to Find Nitrile Gloves for COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistical PPE procurement company, Armor-19, has announced that it can help stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus due to hard to find medical grade nitrile gloves.

This is an exciting and important development in PPE gloves because the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection can not only cause severe lung issues but it also can negatively affect other organs like the heart, kidneys, and brain, with significant health impacts that may last after getting over the infection.

Medical supply companies, procurement departments, and governmental agencies are having an extremely difficult time sourcing affordable high quality much needed personal protective equipment like gloves.

In this pandemic, the whole world is competing against each other for supplies creating a worldwide shortage of PPE due to increased demand and limited raw materials.

This shortage is greatly affecting front-line workers across the globe. Mass shortages in gloves have caused some facilities and agencies to practice the unsafe reuse of medical supplies.

Unprecedented demand has caused shortages not normally seen among distributors, supply-chain companies, and procurement companies. It has also created another nightmare situation with logistics in the delivery and warehousing of product so it can reach the end-user.

Procurement companies and importers alike continue to be affected by these and other problems.

Armor-19's position as a leader in procurement and logistics of personal protective equipment strengthens its ability to help those in need. Their ability to source, finance, and deliver gloves is second to none.

"We believe every front line worker needs to have easy and affordable access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for the COVID-19 pandemic. The logistical procurement of nitrile gloves will help save many lives in the short and long term," says Lars Bjerga, Marketing Officer of Armor-19.

Armor 19, is a full service import/export firm that has recently evolved according to Global events/ situations, leveraging existing relationships in the medical supply chain to purchase and aggregate medical supply from Asia to our clients in North America and the EU. With our global experience, guided by our manifesto seeking to build great rapport with our clients, we don't just strive for collaborative relationships; we invest in them. We listen to our clients' needs and priorities and build our services to meet and exceed their expectations. Everything we do is tailored to our clients in mind. Just as we want to be exceptional, we know our clients expect the same.

Our team has a dedicated division for the importation of Nitrile Gloves. As an importer, we supply other PPE products latex/vinyl gloves, gowns, shoe covers, hair caps, other single-use and technology-based products.

More information on this COVID-19 prevention is available online at https://armor19.us.

Or please contact Lars Bjerga at 833-243-8500 / lars@larsbjerga.com

Related Files

Armor 19 SOP 081220 Small.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpeg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistical-ppe-procurement-company-armor-19-sources-much-needed-and-hard-to-find-nitrile-gloves-for-covid-19-pandemic-301113331.html

SOURCE Armor 19