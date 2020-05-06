06.05.2020 16:57:00

LOGISTEC Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on Shares

MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) announced today that it has declared quarterly dividends of $0.0935 per share on all outstanding Class A Common Shares and $0.10285 per share on all outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

The dividends will be paid on July 3, 2020 to all LOGISTEC Corporation shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canada Revenue Agency purposes.

Dividends paid during 2019 totalled $0.37 per Class A Common Share and $0.40 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 34 ports and 59 terminals located in North America. In addition, LOGISTEC offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

LOGISTEC also operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.40
2.08 %
Roche Hldg G 345.40
1.45 %
Geberit 419.80
1.23 %
Nestle 102.90
1.06 %
LafargeHolcim 38.42
0.89 %
The Swatch Grp 180.95
-1.07 %
Alcon 50.04
-1.07 %
CS Group 8.00
-1.45 %
ABB 17.39
-1.61 %
Adecco Group 39.92
-2.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:57
Vontobel: Microsoft überzeugt
10:00
Equities: Will Early Trends in Select Sectors Last?
08:27
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
05.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Geberit AG
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:01
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss: Nationalrat einverstanden mit Nothilfe für Luftfahrt - Staatshilfen für flugnahe Betriebe
Energie-Analyst erwartet Ölpreisrally - dank jüngstem Crash
Jim Cramer warnt vor ETFs - und empfiehlt stattdessen diese Aktien
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street etwas fester -- SMI mit leichten Gewinnen -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte mit freundlicher Tendenz. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, in Deutschland rutscht der DAX am Nachmittag in die Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB