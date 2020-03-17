17.03.2020 18:40:00

LOGISTEC Announces 2019 Year-End Results

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Highlights

  • Consolidated revenue up $55.1 million or 9.4% to $639.9 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at a record $89.6 million;
  • Profit attributable to owners of the Company up 45.0% to $26.2 million.

 

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to section entitled Non-IFRS measure.

 

2019 Results

Consolidated revenue totalled $639.9 million in 2019, an increase of $55.1 million or 9.4% over 2018. Consolidated revenue was positively affected by $4.2 million this year due to a strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar.

The marine services segment posted revenue of $385.3 million in 2019, representing higher sales compared with $340.8 million in 2018. This increase stems from two factors: the business combinations of GSM and Pate, which contributed an additional $40.8 million in sales during the year and, to a lesser extent, a general volume increase in our bulk and break-bulk terminals, which saw more activity this year than in 2018.

Revenue from the environmental services segment totalled $254.6 million, compared with $244.1 million in 2018, an increase of $10.5 million. This is mainly due to higher revenue from the rehabilitation of underground water mains, site remediation and decontamination services than last year, which was partially offset by lower revenue from woven hose manufacturing.

In 2019, the Company reported a profit of $26.4 million, of which $0.2 million was attributable to non-controlling interest, amounting to a $26.2 million profit attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $2.00 of which $1.92 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares ("Class A share") and $2.11 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B share").

Outlook

"We have and continue to benefit from our diversity of services offered, of customers we serve, and of our geographic network. This solid platform of services which focuses on customer needs is the base on which we will continue to grow.

In cargo handling, we will continue to expand our network of terminals and services, while maximizing cargo volumes in each facility. Through market intelligence, we always seek to position our services in line with the growth of imports and exports. Our growth will come from both organic and acquisition opportunities.

We also have ambitious plans for our environmental business. The rapid pace of development in urbanization, demographic shifts, climate changes and technology has required that we anticipate our customers' future challenges and deliver creative solutions that bring value not only today, but more importantly for tomorrow. We have and are developing technologies to address many of these challenges. In our suite of water technologies, we can rehabilitate aqueducts with minimal excavation, and with our next generation of Aqua-Pipe, we further differentiate ourselves by safeguarding water resources in seismic and flood zones. We have also been pro-active to develop technologies for the removal of lead in drinking water, a challenge for many large municipalities today. Furthermore, we are developing technologies to deal with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") and other emerging contaminants.

Our business development team is being strengthened to ensure increased penetration in not only the Canadian market, but also in the USA. We are also confident that our subsidiary FER-PAL is also well-positioned to grow in its markets, particularly Ontario, Western Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

In the end, with our new strategic plan, we are not breaking with our past commitments; we are simply kickstarting these efforts with renewed impetus and engaging new stakeholders to make them happen," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Dividends

On March 17, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09350 per Class A share and $0.10285 per Class B share, for a total consideration of $1.2 million. These dividends will be paid on April 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2020.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the rehabilitation of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the consolidated financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. The 2019 adjusted EBITDA reflects the application of IFRS 16 Leases which had a favourable impact of $13.7 million and for which the comparative figures have not been restated. Refer to Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for further information and its Non-IFRS Measure section for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on LOGISTEC's website at www.logistec.com.

2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 

 


Consolidated Statements of Earnings


Years ended December 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)


2019

2018


$

$




Revenue

639,942

584,878




Employee benefits expense

(313,091)

(299,682)

Equipment and supplies expense

(169,640)

(156,859)

Operating expense

(43,173)

(46,028)

Other expenses

(31,936)

(29,839)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(42,122)

(28,580)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

8,729

8,111

Other gains and losses

(1,220)

3,596

Impairment charge

(6,821)

Operating profit

47,489

28,776




Finance expense

(12,854)

(8,046)

Finance income

501

572

Profit before income taxes

35,136

21,302




Income taxes

(8,699)

(3,308)

Profit for the year

26,437

17,994




Profit attributable to:






Owners of the Company

26,194

18,060




Non-controlling interest

243

(66)

Profit for the year

26,437

17,994




Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

1.97

1.37

Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

2.16

1.51




Diluted earnings per Class A share

1.92

1.32

Diluted earnings per Class B share

2.11

1.45




(1)

Class A Common Share ("Class A share")

(2)

Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

 

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





Years ended December 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


2019

2018


$

$




Profit for the year

26,437

17,994




Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(5,916)

9,871

Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

3,653

(4,377)

Loss on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(174)

(5)

Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

47

2

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(2,390)

5,491




Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligation

(4,384)

1,850

Variation on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the year

1,680

(1,637)

Income taxes on remeasurement loss (gain) on benefit obligation and variation on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the year

719

(41)

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(1,985)

172




Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes



Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(26)

118

Total share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes

(26)

118




Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income taxes

(4,401)

5,781

Total comprehensive income for the year

22,036

23,775




Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:






Owners of the Company

21,819

23,805

Non-controlling interest

217

(30)

Total comprehensive income for the year

22,036

23,775

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



As at
December 31,
 2019

As at
December 31,
 2018


$

$




Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

22,608

15,393

Trade and other receivables

156,228

160,067

Contract assets

10,593

14,282

Current income tax assets

6,028

2,964

Inventories

12,569

10,711

Prepaid expenses and other

5,129

4,899


213,155

208,316




Equity accounted investments

42,349

38,005

Property, plant and equipment

184,304

181,284

Right-of-use assets

89,581

Goodwill

140,617

142,672

Intangible assets

40,735

47,006

Non-current assets

2,417

2,173

Non-current financial assets

8,829

6,328

Deferred income tax assets

12,751

11,319

Total assets

734,738

637,103




Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans

13,577

Trade and other payables

86,217

98,668

Contract liabilities

5,356

5,225

Current income tax liabilities

3,131

3,480

Dividends payable

1,245

1,973

Current portion of lease liabilities

9,820

Current portion of long-term debt

9,390

3,294


115,159

126,217




Lease liabilities

81,495

Long-term debt

168,510

160,003

Deferred income tax liabilities

21,156

21,465

Post-employment benefit obligations

18,383

14,716

Contract liabilities

2,933

3,333

Non-current liabilities

46,088

46,980

Total liabilities

453,724

372,714




Equity



Share capital

40,222

35,016

Share capital to be issued

9,811

14,717

Retained earnings

220,641

200,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,697

12,061

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

280,371

262,198




Non-controlling interest

643

2,191

Total equity

281,014

264,389




Total liabilities and equity

734,738

637,103

 

On behalf of the Board






(signed) James C. Cherry  
James C. Cherry, FCPA, FCA 
Director                  

(signed) Madeleine Paquin
Madeleine Paquin, C.M.
Director    

 

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity






(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital

Share capital to be issued

Accumulated

other comprehensive income (Note 25)

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interest

Total equity


$

$

$

$

$

$

$









Balance as at January 1, 2019

35,016

14,717

12,061

200,404

262,198

2,191

264,389









Profit for the year

26,194

26,194

243

26,437









Other comprehensive (loss) income








Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(5,890)

(5,890)

(26)

(5,916)

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

3,653

3,653

3,653

Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes

(1,985)

(1,985)

(1,985)

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

(127)

(127)

(127)

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes

(26)

(26)

(26)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

(2,364)

24,183

21,819

217

22,036









Remeasurement of written put option liability

2,766

2,766

2,766

Repurchase of non-controlling interests

(35)

(35)

(1,765)

(1,800)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(6)

(381)

(387)

(387)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

306

(1,384)

(1,078)

(1,078)

Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder

4,906

(4,906)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,722)

(2,722)

(2,722)

Dividends on Class B shares

(2,190)

(2,190)

(2,190)

Balance as at December 31, 2019

40,222

9,811

9,697

220,641

280,371

643

281,014
















Balance as at January 1, 2018

29,019

19,820

6,606

173,129

228,574

2,221

230,795








Profit (loss) for the year

18,060

18,060

(66)

17,994








Other comprehensive income (loss)








Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operation

9,835

9,835

36

9,871

Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

(4,377)

(4,377)

(4,377)

Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and variation on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the year, net of income taxes

172

172

172

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

(3)

(3)

(3)

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes

118

118

118

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

5,455

18,350

23,805

(30)

23,775








Remeasurement of written put option liability

15,644

15,644

15,644

Repurchase of Class A shares

(10)

(174)

(184)

(184)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

904

(1,195)

(291)

(291)

Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder

5,103

(5,103)

Other dividend

(776)

(776)

(776)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,565)

(2,565)

(2,565)

Dividends on Class B shares

(2,009)

(2,009)

(2,009)

Balance as at December 31, 2018

35,016

14,717

12,061

200,404

262,198

2,191

264,389


 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


Years ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


2019

2018


$

$




Operating activities



Profit for the year

26,437

17,994

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

55,912

43,823

Cash generated from operations

82,349

61,817

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

4,113

4,596

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(991)

(1,049)

Settlement of provisions

(194)

(359)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(2,049)

4,119

Income taxes paid

(11,947)

(10,037)


71,281

59,087




Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans

(13,577)

3,747

Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs

84,649

134,653

Repayment of long-term debt

(66,030)

(62,382)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(9,726)

Interest paid

(12,269)

(7,241)

Issuance of Class B shares

258

562

Repurchase of Class A shares

(387)

(177)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(1,635)

(1,349)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,703)

(2,505)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(2,161)

(1,947)


(23,581)

63,361




Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(34,974)

(16,131)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(122)

(208)

Acquisition of other non-current assets

(944)

(286)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,832

1,416

Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets

151

215

Business combinations

(97,998)

Cash acquired in a business combination

2,501

Interest received

439

539

Cash paid to non-controlling interests

(7,972)

(157)

Cash received on other non-current financial assets

211

211

Repayment of other non-current liabilities

(571)


(41,950)

(109,898)




Net change in cash and cash equivalents

5,750

12,550

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

15,393

3,963

Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations

1,465

(1,120)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

22,608

15,393

 

