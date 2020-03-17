LOGISTEC Announces 2019 Year-End Results

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Highlights

Consolidated revenue up $55.1 million or 9.4% to $639.9 million ;

or 9.4% to ; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at a record $89.6 million ;

closed at a record ; Profit attributable to owners of the Company up 45.0% to $26.2 million .

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to section entitled Non-IFRS measure.

2019 Results

Consolidated revenue totalled $639.9 million in 2019, an increase of $55.1 million or 9.4% over 2018. Consolidated revenue was positively affected by $4.2 million this year due to a strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar.

The marine services segment posted revenue of $385.3 million in 2019, representing higher sales compared with $340.8 million in 2018. This increase stems from two factors: the business combinations of GSM and Pate, which contributed an additional $40.8 million in sales during the year and, to a lesser extent, a general volume increase in our bulk and break-bulk terminals, which saw more activity this year than in 2018.

Revenue from the environmental services segment totalled $254.6 million, compared with $244.1 million in 2018, an increase of $10.5 million. This is mainly due to higher revenue from the rehabilitation of underground water mains, site remediation and decontamination services than last year, which was partially offset by lower revenue from woven hose manufacturing.

In 2019, the Company reported a profit of $26.4 million, of which $0.2 million was attributable to non-controlling interest, amounting to a $26.2 million profit attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $2.00 of which $1.92 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares ("Class A share") and $2.11 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B share").

Outlook

"We have and continue to benefit from our diversity of services offered, of customers we serve, and of our geographic network. This solid platform of services which focuses on customer needs is the base on which we will continue to grow.

In cargo handling, we will continue to expand our network of terminals and services, while maximizing cargo volumes in each facility. Through market intelligence, we always seek to position our services in line with the growth of imports and exports. Our growth will come from both organic and acquisition opportunities.

We also have ambitious plans for our environmental business. The rapid pace of development in urbanization, demographic shifts, climate changes and technology has required that we anticipate our customers' future challenges and deliver creative solutions that bring value not only today, but more importantly for tomorrow. We have and are developing technologies to address many of these challenges. In our suite of water technologies, we can rehabilitate aqueducts with minimal excavation, and with our next generation of Aqua-Pipe, we further differentiate ourselves by safeguarding water resources in seismic and flood zones. We have also been pro-active to develop technologies for the removal of lead in drinking water, a challenge for many large municipalities today. Furthermore, we are developing technologies to deal with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") and other emerging contaminants.

Our business development team is being strengthened to ensure increased penetration in not only the Canadian market, but also in the USA. We are also confident that our subsidiary FER-PAL is also well-positioned to grow in its markets, particularly Ontario, Western Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

In the end, with our new strategic plan, we are not breaking with our past commitments; we are simply kickstarting these efforts with renewed impetus and engaging new stakeholders to make them happen," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Dividends

On March 17, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09350 per Class A share and $0.10285 per Class B share, for a total consideration of $1.2 million. These dividends will be paid on April 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2020.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the rehabilitation of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the consolidated financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. The 2019 adjusted EBITDA reflects the application of IFRS 16 Leases which had a favourable impact of $13.7 million and for which the comparative figures have not been restated. Refer to Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for further information and its Non-IFRS Measure section for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on LOGISTEC's website at www.logistec.com .

2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Years ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2019 2018

$ $





Revenue 639,942 584,878





Employee benefits expense (313,091) (299,682) Equipment and supplies expense (169,640) (156,859) Operating expense (43,173) (46,028) Other expenses (31,936) (29,839) Depreciation and amortization expense (42,122) (28,580) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 8,729 8,111 Other gains and losses (1,220) 3,596 Impairment charge — (6,821) Operating profit 47,489 28,776





Finance expense (12,854) (8,046) Finance income 501 572 Profit before income taxes 35,136 21,302





Income taxes (8,699) (3,308) Profit for the year 26,437 17,994





Profit attributable to:









Owners of the Company 26,194 18,060





Non-controlling interest 243 (66) Profit for the year 26,437 17,994





Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1) 1.97 1.37 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 2.16 1.51





Diluted earnings per Class A share 1.92 1.32 Diluted earnings per Class B share 2.11 1.45







(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income







Years ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018

$ $





Profit for the year 26,437 17,994





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations (5,916) 9,871 Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 3,653 (4,377) Loss on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (174) (5) Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 47 2 Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (2,390) 5,491





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligation (4,384) 1,850 Variation on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the year 1,680 (1,637) Income taxes on remeasurement loss (gain) on benefit obligation and variation on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the year 719 (41) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1,985) 172





Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes



Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (26) 118 Total share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes (26) 118





Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income taxes (4,401) 5,781 Total comprehensive income for the year 22,036 23,775





Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:









Owners of the Company 21,819 23,805 Non-controlling interest 217 (30) Total comprehensive income for the year 22,036 23,775

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position







(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



As at

December 31,

2019 As at

December 31,

2018

$ $





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 22,608 15,393 Trade and other receivables 156,228 160,067 Contract assets 10,593 14,282 Current income tax assets 6,028 2,964 Inventories 12,569 10,711 Prepaid expenses and other 5,129 4,899

213,155 208,316





Equity accounted investments 42,349 38,005 Property, plant and equipment 184,304 181,284 Right-of-use assets 89,581 — Goodwill 140,617 142,672 Intangible assets 40,735 47,006 Non-current assets 2,417 2,173 Non-current financial assets 8,829 6,328 Deferred income tax assets 12,751 11,319 Total assets 734,738 637,103





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans — 13,577 Trade and other payables 86,217 98,668 Contract liabilities 5,356 5,225 Current income tax liabilities 3,131 3,480 Dividends payable 1,245 1,973 Current portion of lease liabilities 9,820 — Current portion of long-term debt 9,390 3,294

115,159 126,217





Lease liabilities 81,495 — Long-term debt 168,510 160,003 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,156 21,465 Post-employment benefit obligations 18,383 14,716 Contract liabilities 2,933 3,333 Non-current liabilities 46,088 46,980 Total liabilities 453,724 372,714





Equity



Share capital 40,222 35,016 Share capital to be issued 9,811 14,717 Retained earnings 220,641 200,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,697 12,061 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 280,371 262,198





Non-controlling interest 643 2,191 Total equity 281,014 264,389





Total liabilities and equity 734,738 637,103

On behalf of the Board









(signed) James C. Cherry

James C. Cherry, FCPA, FCA

Director (signed) Madeleine Paquin

Madeleine Paquin, C.M.

Director

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity









(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital Share capital to be issued Accumulated other comprehensive income (Note 25) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity

$ $ $ $ $ $ $















Balance as at January 1, 2019 35,016 14,717 12,061 200,404 262,198 2,191 264,389















Profit for the year — — — 26,194 26,194 243 26,437















Other comprehensive (loss) income













Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — (5,890) — (5,890) (26) (5,916) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — — 3,653 — 3,653 — 3,653 Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — — — (1,985) (1,985) — (1,985) Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — (127) — (127) — (127) Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — — — (26) (26) — (26) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year — — (2,364) 24,183 21,819 217 22,036















Remeasurement of written put option liability — — — 2,766 2,766 — 2,766 Repurchase of non-controlling interests — — — (35) (35) (1,765) (1,800) Repurchase of Class A shares (6) — — (381) (387) — (387) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 306 — — (1,384) (1,078) — (1,078) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — (2,722) (2,722) — (2,722) Dividends on Class B shares — — — (2,190) (2,190) — (2,190) Balance as at December 31, 2019 40,222 9,811 9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014





























Balance as at January 1, 2018 29,019 19,820 6,606 173,129 228,574 2,221 230,795













Profit (loss) for the year — — — 18,060 18,060 (66) 17,994













Other comprehensive income (loss)













Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operation — — 9,835 — 9,835 36 9,871 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — — (4,377) — (4,377) — (4,377) Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and variation on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the year, net of income taxes — — — 172 172 — 172 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — (3) — (3) — (3) Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — — — 118 118 — 118 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year — — 5,455 18,350 23,805 (30) 23,775













Remeasurement of written put option liability — — — 15,644 15,644 — 15,644 Repurchase of Class A shares (10) — — (174) (184) — (184) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 904 — — (1,195) (291) — (291) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder 5,103 (5,103) — — — — — Other dividend — — — (776) (776) — (776) Dividends on Class A shares — — — (2,565) (2,565) — (2,565) Dividends on Class B shares — — — (2,009) (2,009) — (2,009) Balance as at December 31, 2018 35,016 14,717 12,061 200,404 262,198 2,191 264,389

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018

$ $





Operating activities



Profit for the year 26,437 17,994 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 55,912 43,823 Cash generated from operations 82,349 61,817 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 4,113 4,596 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (991) (1,049) Settlement of provisions (194) (359) Changes in non-cash working capital items (2,049) 4,119 Income taxes paid (11,947) (10,037)

71,281 59,087





Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans (13,577) 3,747 Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs 84,649 134,653 Repayment of long-term debt (66,030) (62,382) Repayment of lease liabilities (9,726) — Interest paid (12,269) (7,241) Issuance of Class B shares 258 562 Repurchase of Class A shares (387) (177) Repurchase of Class B shares (1,635) (1,349) Dividends paid on Class A shares (2,703) (2,505) Dividends paid on Class B shares (2,161) (1,947)

(23,581) 63,361





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (34,974) (16,131) Acquisition of intangible assets (122) (208) Acquisition of other non-current assets (944) (286) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,832 1,416 Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 151 215 Business combinations — (97,998) Cash acquired in a business combination — 2,501 Interest received 439 539 Cash paid to non-controlling interests (7,972) (157) Cash received on other non-current financial assets 211 211 Repayment of other non-current liabilities (571) —

(41,950) (109,898)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,750 12,550 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 15,393 3,963 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 1,465 (1,120) Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 22,608 15,393

SOURCE Logistec Corporation