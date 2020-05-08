+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 00:50:00

Logicworks Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicworks, a leading cloud migration and managed services provider, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. This is the fourth consecutive year that Logicworks has been included in this Magic Quadrant.

Leaders are defined by Gartner as having "a track record of successful delivery of high-quality professional and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future."**

"Our customers are looking for flexible and responsive solutions to meet their complex infrastructure requirements at all stages of their cloud adoption maturity and lifecycles," said Kenneth Ziegler, CEO of Logicworks. "We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant, which we believe validates our position as a global leader in cloud services and acknowledges our commitment to customer success."

Logicworks has a long track record of demonstrated success helping customers migrate, operate, and optimize on AWS and Azure. Customers with complex workloads, strict security requirements, and compliance mandates rely on Logicworks 'Policy-as-Code' approach, access to certified expertise throughout the customer lifecycle, and cloud-native innovation on both AWS and Azure. As a result, Logicworks has been consistently recognized by major cloud platforms as a top partner; it has been named an AWS Premier Consulting Partner since 2015 and a Gold Azure Expert MSP since 2018.

Logicworks is a member of dozens of AWS and Azure partner programs, funding programs, and has achieved AWS Competencies in Migration, Security, DevOps, SaaS, Healthcare, and Commerce. These program inclusions acknowledge established practices to address specific vertical and solution needs and allow Logicworks to provide additional support and funding for its clients. In addition to its partner programs, Logicworks is also annually audited for six compliance standards, including HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, SOC1, SOC2 and ISO 27001, which provides additional external validation of Logicworks' security and governance standards.

To read a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, visit this link. To learn more about Logicworks, please visit www.logicworks.com.

* The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, et al., 04 May 2020

**Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Logicworks
Logicworks is an AWS Premier Partner and Azure Expert MSP that helps companies to build, manage, and optimize cloud infrastructure. We specialize in complex, compliant workloads for healthcare, finance, and SaaS, and are HITRUST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC1+2 Certified.

Media Contact
Dana Hildner
(201)-213-7424
dhildner@logicworks.com

Related Links

Gartner MQ Report

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicworks-named-a-leader-in-2020-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-public-cloud-infrastructure-professional-and-managed-services-worldwide-301055417.html

SOURCE Logicworks

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.32
4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
3.21 %
Adecco Group 40.98
3.02 %
UBS Group 9.62
2.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.15
2.41 %
Lonza Grp 440.30
0.09 %
Sika 164.25
-0.15 %
Novartis 83.18
-0.54 %
Swisscom 488.20
-0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 342.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.05.20
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
07.05.20
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab
Landis+Gyr verzeichnet 2019/20 den erwarteten Umsatzrückgang - Aktie fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB