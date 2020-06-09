Logically is Recognized on CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500

PORTLAND, Maine, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, an IT outsourcing and consulting firm headquartered in Portland, Maine, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Logically to its 2020 Service Provider (SP) 500 list. This annual list honors the top IT channel partner organizations throughout North America who have earned the highest revenue over the past year. The SP 500 list is widely accepted as the industry standard for the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants on the basis of revenue.

"It's exciting to be recognized on the 2020 Service Provider 500 list," said Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically. "Our talented team, exceptional technology and the high-touch IT support we provide to our valued customers has and always will be the key to our success. This recognition validates our position as a fast growing, world-class technology management organization and confirms our relentless commitment to innovation and best-in-class managed IT services for our customers."

According to CRN, this year's Solution Provider 500 companies collectively generated $393 billion in 2019, up more than 3 percent from the $381 billion last year's Solution Provider 500 generated in 2018.

