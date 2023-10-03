Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.10.2023 00:00:00

LOGE Camps Ventures East

From the Berkshires to the Blue Ridge Mountains, LOGE Camps expands with five new East Coast properties.

PALENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGE Camps, the leading outdoor lodging & hospitality brand that seamlessly blends outdoor experiences and comfortable accommodations, announced today its expansion to the East Coast with five additional properties opening first-half of 2024. This exciting development follows their recent investment announcement and showcases LOGE's commitment to providing outdoor enthusiasts with great basecamps in awesome adventure locations across the country.

LOGE Camps' carefully curated selection of new camps along the East Coast brings their network to an impressive total of 17 open and operating or in-development Camps across the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, and Southwest. Each property has a distinct draw, bringing to life the diverse recreation offerings and highlighting the communities of each location.

The East Coast expansion includes the following destinations:

  • Berkshires: Lenox, MA- Rooms, summer and winter gear demo, bar & café, pool and wellness amenities, full restaurant, meeting and event space.
  • Catskills: Palenville, NY - Rooms, Cabins, summer and winter gear demo, bar & café, pool and wellness amenities, full restaurant, meeting and event space.
  • Maine Oceanfront: Southport, ME - Rooms on a sprawling oceanfront property, summer gear demo, pool and wellness amenities, bar & café, meeting and event space.
  • Northeast Skiing: Mt. Snow, VT - Rooms, summer and winter gear demo, pool and wellness amenities, bar & café, meeting and event space.
  • Blue Ridge Mountains: Asheville, NC - Rooms, summer and winter gear demo, pool and wellness amenities, bar & café, meeting and event space.

"It's long been an ambition of ours to bring LOGE to the east coast. The Hudson Valley and nearby pockets of the east coast are where I initially fell in love with climbing, skiing, kayaking and the outdoor community we seek to serve," stated Cale Genenbacher, LOGE Camps Founder & CEO. "Our passion for adventure, commitment to community involvement, and attention to the values cherished by outdoor enthusiasts make us a great fit for the East Coast, just like we have been out West."

The newly acquired properties are currently in various stages of development. LOGE Camps plans to open these East Coast locations in time for the upcoming summer of 2024. Mid-spring bookings will be available for eager travelers seeking thrilling adventures in picturesque landscapes.

Known for their unique business model, LOGE Camps breathes new life into properties that have a rich history but in need of updating. Instead of starting from scratch, LOGE invests in updating and renovating existing structures. This approach beautifully merges conservation and sustainability with a focus on preserving the charm of each location.

Beyond providing exceptional accommodations, LOGE Camps goes the extra mile to enrich their guests' outdoor experiences. On-site amenities include everything from Traeger Grills in outdoor kitchens to Specialized bikes for exploring the local trails. LOGE Camps also partners with local coffee shops, eateries, and breweries to elevate the guest experience to its fullest potential. In collaboration with local guides, outfitters, and shops, LOGE Camps creates a vibrant network of excursions and activities for guests to explore the best of what each destination has to offer.

With their East Coast expansion, LOGE Camps is poised to captivate outdoor enthusiasts with their one-of-a-kind blend of adventure and comfort. Stay tuned for more information as LOGE Camps sets up camp in exciting East Coast locales and opens their doors to new adventurers seeking unforgettable experiences.

About LOGE
LOGE Camps is inspired by the outdoor travel culture of the 70's, creating destinations that have the relaxed energy of a road trip with friends. More than a hotel, LOGE can help everyone make the most of the outdoors with gear on-site and experiences via our connections to local guides, and more. Offering a myriad of ways to stay – rooms, van hookups, tent spots, as well as group meeting spaces, LOGE Camps creates a lively and vibrant community around communal fire pits, live music and with other local happenings. Learn more on logecamps.com and on Instagram at @logecamps. To learn more about real estate investment and development partnership opportunities please reach out to devs@logecamps.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Garin Fons
VP Communications
InGoodTaste
garin@igtstudio.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loge-camps-ventures-east-301946379.html

SOURCE LOGE Camps

