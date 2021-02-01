SMI 10’737 1.4%  SPI 13’379 1.4%  Dow 30’212 0.8%  DAX 13’622 1.4%  Euro 1.0822 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’531 1.4%  Gold 1’860 -0.8%  Bitcoin 30’292 2.6%  Dollar 0.8971 0.7%  Öl 56.3 0.8% 

01.02.2021 23:15:00

Lodging Dynamics Expands to San Diego with Two Contemporary Hotels

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, a Utah-based hotel management company, added the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites San Diego Downtown/Bayside to their portfolio January 29th.   

The Downtown/Bayside campus features 204 modern Hilton Garden Inn hotel rooms and 160 Homewood Suites, featuring full-service kitchens. 

Victoria Cramer, President of Lodging Dynamics said, "We love the southern California market, and we look forward to leading the team at this beautiful San Diego property." 

Along with their leadership comes long standing relationships with major brands like Hilton, helping to fast track the path to excellence in operations and profitability for the hotels. 

Bordering Little Italy, the campus offers guests access to the charming neighborhood's art galleries, shops, pubs and cafés. Waterfront Park, San Diego Maritime Museum and downtown are all within walking distance.  The property's blend of art deco and modern contemporary design reflects the energy and elegance of the neighborhood. Guests can dine at the Bayside Restaurant + Bar or enjoy the fitness center and rooftop pool. Just six-minutes from the airport, it's a convenient option for travelers.  

To learn more about Lodging Dynamics management solutions, additional properties and expansion plans please visit lodgingdynamics.com or contact info@ldhg.com

Visit Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown/Bayside for availability and reservations.  

About Lodging Dynamics 
Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is an award-winning hotel management company with 30 years of experience, led by a world-class team of industry experts.  Maintaining a portfolio of premium brand hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii, Lodging Dynamics has represented over sixteen brands and manages close relationships with Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and others. Please visit www.lodgingdynamics.com to learn more.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lodging-dynamics-expands-to-san-diego-with-two-contemporary-hotels-301219456.html

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics

