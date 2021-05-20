SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’125 0.7%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0979 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’874 0.3%  Bitcoin 35’834 6.3%  Dollar 0.8985 -0.5%  Öl 65.1 -2.4% 

20.05.2021 20:38:00

Locus Robotics Named #1 on Boston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50 List

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the industry leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced its inclusion in Boston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50, representing the 50 fastest-growing private companies based in Massachusetts.  Locus's inclusion in the BBJ Fast 50 follows their recent Series E funding in February, and coincides with the company's attaining an industry-first, 400M "picks" milestone this month.

(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics)

Locus was announced as the #1-ranked company at a private, virtual event held on Wednesday, May 19, clarifying the positions of  honorees that were announced earlier this month. For the complete list of 2021 Fast 50 companies, visit the BBJ's website here.

"Locus is honored to be recognized by Boston Business Journal. This recognition reflects the impact robotics is having on the industry as e-commerce increases demand for warehouse digitalization worldwide," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. "We are proud of our entire global team and their dedication to providing a critical product and service to our customers, despite the challenges we've all faced over the past year."

During the rankings announcement ceremony, Faulk also participated in a panel discussion composed of awards honorees from different industries.

The 2021 BBJ Fast 50 honorees were selected and ranked based on overall revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, analyzed by the Boston Business Journal's research department. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2020 to be considered.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Locus robots may be integrated as easily into existing warehouse infrastructures as into new warehouses without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS




North America

UK/EU

Zoe Weisberg Coady

Duncan Tift

BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS

ADFIELD

zoe@brandstylecommunications.com

duncan@adfield.co.uk  

+1 917-476-8422

+44 (0) 1952 752511

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locus-robotics-named-1-on-boston-business-journals-2021-fast-50-list-301296406.html

SOURCE Locus Robotics

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:14 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
08:15 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
08:00 Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
07:51 Weekly-Hits: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Frucht / Cleveland-Cliffs – Heisses Eisen
19.05.21 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen belastet: Bitcoin nahe 30'000-Dollar-Marke
Dow zum Börsenschluss schwächer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit Januar
Dufry-Aktie steigt: Wechsel in der Konzernleitung von Dufry
US-Risikokapitalgesellschaft will milliardenschweren Krypto-Fonds auflegen
US-Währungshüter halten baldigen Beginn einer Tapering-Diskussion für denkbar
Nachfrageboom: Ein Analyst sieht in Kupfer "das neue Öl"
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX baut seine Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Nestlé investiert hunderte Millionen in neues Getränke-Werk in Indonesien - Aktie in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit