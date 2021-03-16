SMI 10’945 0.7%  SPI 13’775 0.7%  Dow 32’808 -0.4%  DAX 14’589 0.9%  Euro 1.1018 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’855 0.7%  Gold 1’728 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’473 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9268 -0.1%  Öl 68.0 -1.1% 

Lockton Retirement Services announces new leader to advance investment solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Battmer, an industry-leading expert in economic analysis and investment consulting, joined Lockton Retirement Services today as Chief Investment Officer. Battmer's role will focus on enhancing and accelerating the development of retirement solutions available to Lockton's clients.

Jamie Battmer

"Our clients expect and require sophisticated solutions that meet both their fiduciary obligations and improve participant outcomes," said Pam Popp, President of Lockton Retirement Services. "Jamie's addition to our leadership team ensures that our investment capabilities consistently complement our overall service offering and amplify results for our clients and their employees."

Battmer brings over a decade of experience in both institutional and wealth management investment consulting from Resources Investment Advisors, where he previously served as Chief Investment Officer. He has proven success as a lead portfolio manager, strategist, non-discretionary manager, and investment product innovator. Additionally, Battmer earned a Master's degree in Economics and Economic History from the London School of Economics.

Lockton Retirement Services is committed to offering solutions that evolve with the retirement industry and compliance standards. "The opportunity to join an organization with an impeccable reputation and commitment to continual innovation is very exciting," said Battmer. "Lockton is uniquely qualified to provide the holistic solutions necessary to combat the retirement crisis facing the average American worker."

"As we continue to advance our financial wellness, Pooled Employer Plans, and managed account offerings, Jamie is the leader we need on board to deliver best-in-class results," said Tom Clark, on behalf of Lockton Retirement's executive committee. "We're thrilled to build on the incredible momentum Lockton Retirement is already experiencing and look forward to continued growth and client success." 

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 12 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a Top 100 retirement adviser by PLANADVISER Magazine.

To see the latest insights from Lockton's retirement experts, check our website 

Investment advisory services offered through Lockton Investment Advisors, LLC, a SEC registered investment advisor.

Lockton: Uncommonly Independent (PRNewsfoto/Lockton)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockton-retirement-services-announces-new-leader-to-advance-investment-solutions-301248562.html

SOURCE Lockton Companies

