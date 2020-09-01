Lockton Companies Announces Pradip Ghosh as President of Lockton Capital Markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Pradip Ghosh as President of Lockton Capital Markets ("LCM"), effective September 1, 2020. Ghosh has over 20 years of experience in the insurance, financial services, and asset management industries and will work closely with CEO Ken Pierce to provide direction and oversight as LCM looks to build out its platform. Prior to this role, Ghosh served as a Senior Advisor at LCM.

"I have been very fortunate to know Pradip for over 20 years and directly witness his impact in both the insurance and alternative asset management sectors," said Pierce. "Pradip's track record of innovation and execution, as well as his deep industry knowledge, will help Lockton Capital Markets remain at the cutting edge of the convergence marketplace for years to come."

Ghosh's career has focused on opportunities related to the convergence between the alternative asset management industry and both the life & annuity as well as the property & casualty insurance sectors. Prior experiences include working as a Managing Director at Ares Management where his primary responsibility was to originate, execute and monitor the company's principal investments in the insurance space. Ghosh has also worked at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, where he originated, structured and executed both public and private capital markets transactions with insurance companies, commercial banks and pension funds. He began his career at Lehman Brothers as a member of the team that created Lehman Re, a Bermuda-based reinsurance company.

"I am excited to join Lockton Capital Markets and assist in building the preeminent provider of bespoke solutions operating at the intersection of the insurance and asset management industries," said Ghosh. "Our goal is to execute transactions where our technical expertise, industry knowledge, and strategic relationships are fully utilized to maximize outcomes for clients. We have a strong conviction that the convergence of these industries will continue and that Lockton Capital Markets, along with the Lockton Companies' global platform, will be at the forefront in offering differentiated services to our partners and clients."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

About Lockton Capital Markets

Lockton Capital Markets is a global investment bank that serves as trusted advisor to the insurance and alternative asset management industries, delivering innovative, high impact capital solutions for our clients. As an independent structured solutions team, we are uniquely capable of solving a wide range of challenges facing insurers, reinsurers and asset managers. Our seasoned team has decades of experience and a strong track record of delivering results.

