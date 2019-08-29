Lockheed Martin's Meridian, Miss., Facility Celebrates 50th Anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) employees and local community leaders marked the 50th anniversary of the corporation's subassembly plant located here with a celebration today.

Lockheed Martin's Meridian facility began production operations in August 1969, initially producing the L-1011 jet airliner's empennage. Since then, the Meridian facility has been involved in the production of aircraft components for the JetStar, the C-5 Galaxy and C-141 Starlifter strategic airlifters, the P-3 Orion submarine hunter, the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, and the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter.

"While these iconic aircraft have made history around the world, we are proud to say their roots are in Meridian, Mississippi," said Mike Sarpu, vice president and general manager of Operations at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "We have relied on the skills and craftmanship of the Meridian team for 50 years — and for many more to come. I congratulate the women and men of Lockheed Martin's Meridian subassembly plant on reaching this important milestone. More importantly, I want to thank them for their contributions in building the world's greatest aircraft!"

There are 150 employees who work in the 110,000 square-foot Meridian facility, building 50% of the C-130J's fuselage. The C-130J is world's workhorse, with 20 countries choosing the Super Hercules to deliver proven and unmatched tactical airlift support. More than 430 C-130Js have been delivered to date. Final assembly for the C-130J takes place at Lockheed Martin's site in Marietta, Georgia.

