Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’183 0.2%  SPI 18’490 0.6%  Dow 47’915 -0.6%  DAX 23’804 0.0%  Euro 0.9253 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’926 0.5%  Gold 4’763 -0.1%  Bitcoin 57’598 1.4%  Dollar 0.7894 -0.1%  Öl 97.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Stadler Rail-Aktie legt zu: Automatisierung von BLT-Stammnetz mit NOVA Pro
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie fällt: Aktienrückkauf vorzeitig abgeschlossen
AEVIS VICTORIA-Aktie in Rot: Tochter SMN plant Verlagerung des stationären Betriebs der Klinik Lindberg
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Lockheed Martin Aktie 351011 / US5398301094

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.04.2026 18:15:08

Lockheed Martin Wins US Missile Contract To Boost PAC-3 Production

Lockheed Martin
485.19 CHF -3.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced on Friday that the U.S. government has awarded a $4.7 billion contract to ramp up production of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors. This deal is set to increase manufacturing capacity and lead to record deliveries of this proven missile system this year.

The new agreement builds on an earlier arrangement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase munitions output as part of a broader acquisition strategy.

The PAC-3 MSE interceptors are critical in defending against various aerial threats and have demonstrated their effectiveness in real-world operations. Lockheed Martin stated that their ongoing investments in facilities, workforce, and supply chains enable them to quickly scale up production, which will also create jobs and boost global defense readiness.

LMT is currently trading at $620.46, down $3.41 or 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten