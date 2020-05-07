|
07.05.2020 17:20:00
Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ken Possenriede at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 11:20 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. EDT.
Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-to-speak-at-goldman-sachs-industrials-and-materials-conference-301055028.html
SOURCE Lockheed Martin
