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Lockheed Martin Aktie 351011 / US5398301094

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14.04.2026 14:33:42

Lockheed Martin Announces Largest Boost In Investment In Its Venture Capital Fund

Lockheed Martin
483.64 CHF -0.65%
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(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it is increasing the capacity of its venture capital fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, from $400 million to $1 billion — an increase of 250%. Lockheed Martin will use the increase over future periods to mature critical technologies for national security, helping accelerate the most promising technologies from R&D to availability in the Defense Industrial Base.

Evan Scott, CFO, Lockheed Martin, said: "Our investments help create a pipeline of cutting-edge technologies that create a resilient industrial base, drive growth, and ultimately help the United States and its allies deter the most pressing emerging threats."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Lockheed Martin shares are down 0.14 percent to $618.69.

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