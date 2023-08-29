Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'095 0.6%  SPI 14'626 0.6%  Dow 34'660 0.3%  DAX 15'917 0.8%  Euro 0.9546 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'324 0.7%  Gold 1'934 0.7%  Bitcoin 24'154 4.7%  Dollar 0.8808 -0.3%  Öl 84.7 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Holcim1221405ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Meta-Aktie gewinnt: Instagram zieht in der Schweiz an Facebook vorbei
Sportradar-Aktie in Grün: Sportradar und Nascar verlängern Kooperation
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
NIO-Aktie unter Druck: Tesla-Rivale NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
ABB- und Bucher-Aktien fester: Finanzchefs von ABB, Bucher und Vitra als "CFO of the Year" ausgezeichnet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
29.08.2023 17:00:00

LocalStack Integrates with LambdaTest to Achieve Accelerated Test Execution Speed

LocalStack's integration with LambdaTest enables teams to execute tests at an accelerated pace, boosting productivity, and efficiency in the development and testing lifecycle.

San Francisco , Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform integrated with LocalStack, a fully functional cloud service emulator, to boost its test execution speed by 3X. The LocalStack platform has helped organizations develop and test cloud-based applications in a local environment. By simulating the core functionalities of popular cloud services offline, LocalStack enables developers to work seamlessly and efficiently. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools, allowing users to emulate an entire cloud infrastructure locally, saving valuable time and resources.

LocalStack has teamed up with LambdaTest to integrate its cutting-edge technology, resulting in an increase in test execution speed. This integration combines LocalStack's local cloud stack capabilities with LambdaTest's advanced AI solutions, empowering developers and testers to accelerate their workflows and achieve faster time-to-market.

To support innovation in software testing frameworks and toolsets, LambdaTest announced a $250,000 grant for open-source projects and contributors in 2022. As part of its open-source grant initiative, LambdaTest has also provided an open-source grant and free HyperExecute licenses to support LocalStack's mission. With this integration, teams can execute tests at an extraordinary pace, eliminating the need for constant network connectivity. By harnessing the power of LambdaTest's innovative AI solutions, teams can enjoy an unparalleled test execution experience, boosting productivity and efficiency in the development and testing lifecycle.

"With the integration of HyperExecute by LambdaTest, LocalStack users can achieve an exceptional 3X increase in test execution speed," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "We are proud to support LocalStack's vision of empowering developers and testers to work offline and deliver quality applications. Through our open-source grant and HyperExecute licenses, we aim to provide organizations with the tools they need to accelerate their testing cycles and achieve faster time-to-market."

This support enables organizations of all sizes to leverage lightning-fast test execution capabilities and experience a complete test execution and orchestration environment. "We are excited to join forces with LambdaTest," said Waldemar Hummer,  CTO and Co-Founder of LocalStack. "This collaboration allows us to deliver an exceptional 3X increase in test execution speed to our users. By integrating LambdaTest's cutting-edge technology with LocalStack's robust platform, we enable developers and testers to achieve faster iterations and deliver quality applications."

This partnership marks LambdaTest's commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that redefine cloud development and testing processes. By leveraging LambdaTest's expertise, LocalStack continues to drive innovation and empower organizations to attain unmatched levels of speed and efficiency.

For more information about LocalStack's collaboration with LambdaTest and the 3X increase in test execution speed, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/localstack-integration-with-lambdatest/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO),  ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

About LocalStack:

LocalStack is a leading local cloud development platform that enables highly efficient feedback cycles, fosters frequent and automated testing, and facilitates debugging and team collaboration. By providing a high-fidelity emulated cloud infrastructure locally, LocalStack revolutionizes the way cloud-based applications are developed and tested, saving valuable time and resources. LocalStack provides a large ecosystem of integrations to seamlessly fit into the developer environment - from Infrastructure-as-Code frameworks like Terraform, Pulumi, or CDK, to application development frameworks (e.g., Serverless.com), to various continuous integration (CI) providers.

Resources:
https://localstack.cloud

https://docs.localstack.cloud/integrations


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:48 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken zeigen Stärke
09:09 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
08:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.61
Short 11'790.70 13.53 C0SSMU
Short 12'220.80 8.87 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'095.25 29.08.2023 16:58:37
Long 10'637.61 19.63 VWSSMU
Long 10'370.21 13.36 A8SSMU
Long 9'957.47 8.94 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Tesla-Aktie: Neues Tesla Model 3 "Highland" kurz vor der Präsentation?
US-Aktien massiv überbewertet: Das empfiehlt Top-Ökonom David Rosenberg Anlegern
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Wettbewerbskommission prüft derzeit CS-Übernahme durch UBS
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit