01.11.2019 04:58:00

Locally Grown Government is the real "New Deal" for America

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unsustainable debt. Civil debate replaced by shrill emotional attacks. Citizens losing faith in government. America's problems are clear, but the solutions are not.

A new book, "Locally Grown: The Art of Sustainable Government," re-introduces readers to the bottom-up design of the U.S. Constitution, and shows how Americans can create better outcomes by redistributing responsibilities between our federal, state and local governments. This book offers practical solutions for creating a more responsive, holistic and sustainable government that is firmly settled on middle ground.

Jim Fini introduces the concept of sustainability along with proper use of our constitutional architecture as the guiding principles for determining the size and scope of government. This book celebrates that life is richer and healthier when lived more locally. Just as local production of food is more transparent because we can visit nearby farms, so can localized government provide better quality and accountability than Washington, DC. Locally Grown is a way of governing that respects diversity and freedom while acting as a natural immune system against the political viruses that plague our overly federalized country.

Praise for Locally Grown
"A refreshingly logical and practical approach to governing. Jim deftly blends data and insights from diverse fields and across multiple sectors to construct viable middle ground solutions to our most important national challenges." — David Baggett, Founder & CEO of Inky, Co-founder & CTO at ITA Inc. (now part of Google Travel)

About the Author
After graduating from Syracuse University and several years on Wall Street, Jim Fini pivoted to an entrepreneurial track, working at, founding, and investing in technology companies from Silicon Valley to Boston. One company he founded, Enservio, is a leading insurance technology provider and was recently acquired by a large public company. His success is rooted in learning from failure, a passion for solving problems and translating complexity into simplicity. Learn more at JimFini.com  Facebook and Twitter @ Locally Grown Government

Jim Fini
Author
Singing Buffalo Press
(772) 212-0002
info@jimfini.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locally-grown-government-is-the-real-new-deal-for-america-300949662.html

SOURCE Singing Buffalo Press

