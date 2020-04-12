Local Yuma Area Dealership is Working to Help Customers During the Current Crisis

YUMA, Ariz., April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There has been an adjustment period for some, but people are settling into the reality of this situation. Toyota has laid out some steps that it wants to take to help its customers. On top of donating and manufacturing supplies, they are taking the necessary steps to help customers with car payments. Alexander Toyota wants to do what it can to help as well.

Drivers are naturally concerned about making payments during this incredibly stressful time. Many people are looking at reduced hours or being laid off entirely, which is scary for a lot of different reasons. We still have bills and payments to take care of, but the situation was something not many people could have planned for.

Toyota understands how out of the ordinary everything is right now. The company wants to work with affected people to give them the best assistance possible. They are offering extensions and deferred payments to people who have been affected by the pandemic.

Customers looking to take advantage of these programs are highly encouraged to reach out to the dealership to see what solutions can be found. Alexander Toyota can be reached via its website and social media platforms. The dealership can also be reached over the phone at 928-344-1170.

SOURCE Bill Alexander Toyota