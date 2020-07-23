Local Volkswagen dealership promotes its current service coupons

LINCOLN, Neb., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vehicle maintenance can become expensive. However, customers looking to save some money should visit the Schworer Volkswagen website. There they will find the current offers for Volkswagen service and parts coupons. The team at Schworer Volkswagen encourages its clients to use these coupons while receiving high-quality service.

Car owners have a variety of service coupons to choose from on this service specials page. One service coupon is for $69.95 towards a VW Synthetic Oil Change. This service includes the oil and filter change plus the use of Volkswagen approved oil. Another service that consumers can get a discount on is changing the pollen filter or engine air filter. This coupon will take $7 off of the service and includes the use of the correct filter for the Volkswagen model.

Each of the coupons available are valid until Sept. 30, 2020. If a Volkswagen owner chooses to use one of these coupons, they must print it out and present at the time of write-up. There is a limit of one coupon per customer and coupons are not allowed to be combined with other deals. Some models may not be valid for discounts on certain services.

More information on these service and parts coupons can be found at schworervolkswagen.com. If an interested client has any questions, they can call the service department at 844-881-0480. The service department is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Schworer Volkswagen is located at 3301 Schworer Drive in Lincoln.

