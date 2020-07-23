+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 00:00:00

Local Volkswagen dealership promotes its current service coupons

LINCOLN, Neb., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vehicle maintenance can become expensive. However, customers looking to save some money should visit the Schworer Volkswagen website. There they will find the current offers for Volkswagen service and parts coupons. The team at Schworer Volkswagen encourages its clients to use these coupons while receiving high-quality service.

Car owners have a variety of service coupons to choose from on this service specials page. One service coupon is for $69.95 towards a VW Synthetic Oil Change. This service includes the oil and filter change plus the use of Volkswagen approved oil. Another service that consumers can get a discount on is changing the pollen filter or engine air filter. This coupon will take $7 off of the service and includes the use of the correct filter for the Volkswagen model.

Each of the coupons available are valid until Sept. 30, 2020. If a Volkswagen owner chooses to use one of these coupons, they must print it out and present at the time of write-up. There is a limit of one coupon per customer and coupons are not allowed to be combined with other deals. Some models may not be valid for discounts on certain services.

More information on these service and parts coupons can be found at schworervolkswagen.com. If an interested client has any questions, they can call the service department at 844-881-0480. The service department is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Schworer Volkswagen is located at 3301 Schworer Drive in Lincoln.

 

SOURCE Schworer Volkswagen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
22.07.20
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
BioNTech-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BioNTech-Impfstoffkandidat fördert Bildung von 'Gedächtniszellen' - Geldmittel über Kapitalerhöhung
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street blieb verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB