Local Team Launches Own Firm to Better Serve the Charlotte Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The David Hoffman Group today announced that they will be stepping out from the Keller Williams Realty family to open their own real estate firm which will serve as a one-stop-shop for their clients. This milestone is a major move for The David Hoffman Group on its mission to continue to serve people of all walks of life in the Charlotte community; one relationship at a time. 

"The authentic relationship; of meeting each client where they are; giving more than we take, is at the core of everything that we do," says David Hoffman, Founder, CEO of David Hoffman Group, Trusted Realtors."

"We believe that opening our own real estate brokerage will empower our agents and success team to maximize our time, vision, and ability to focus on building those relationships to serve so many more in the Charlotte community."

"I am eternally grateful for a decade and a half of mentorship, friendship, and leadership from two of the greatest leaders in the real estate industry; Gary Keller, and Mr. Allen Tate." 

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, over the last couple of years, including:

  • #1 Team in 2019 in Volume in North Carolina (Real Trends)
  • #1 Team in 2019 in Closings in North Carolina (Real Trends)
  • INC 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America
  • Mortgage brokerage firm, Covenant First Mortgage is founded
  • New Homes and Luxury Homes Divisions grow
  • Revenue sharing plan, called DHG Culture Share commences
  • $2 million in monies raised and donated to different causes; both near and far, since the team began in 2013

Plans are in the works to add a title and insurance company as well as a non-profit foundation in the next 1-2 years.

To learn more about the move, click here David Hoffman Group Announcement

info@davidhoffmangroup.com or visit www.davidhoffmangroup.com

Contact:
David Hoffman
The David Hoffman Group
704-806-5111
246923@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-team-launches-own-firm-to-better-serve-the-charlotte-market-301125555.html

SOURCE David Hoffman Group

