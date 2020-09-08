Local Team Launches Own Firm to Better Serve the Charlotte Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The David Hoffman Group today announced that they will be stepping out from the Keller Williams Realty family to open their own real estate firm which will serve as a one-stop-shop for their clients. This milestone is a major move for The David Hoffman Group on its mission to continue to serve people of all walks of life in the Charlotte community; one relationship at a time.

"The authentic relationship; of meeting each client where they are; giving more than we take, is at the core of everything that we do," says David Hoffman, Founder, CEO of David Hoffman Group, Trusted Realtors."

"We believe that opening our own real estate brokerage will empower our agents and success team to maximize our time, vision, and ability to focus on building those relationships to serve so many more in the Charlotte community."

"I am eternally grateful for a decade and a half of mentorship, friendship, and leadership from two of the greatest leaders in the real estate industry; Gary Keller, and Mr. Allen Tate."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, over the last couple of years, including:

#1 Team in 2019 in Volume in North Carolina (Real Trends)

(Real Trends) INC 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America

Mortgage brokerage firm, Covenant First Mortgage is founded

New Homes and Luxury Homes Divisions grow

Revenue sharing plan, called DHG Culture Share commences

$2 million in monies raised and donated to different causes; both near and far, since the team began in 2013

Plans are in the works to add a title and insurance company as well as a non-profit foundation in the next 1-2 years.

