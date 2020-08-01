+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Local Stockton, California, Dealership Carries 2021 Hyundai Models

STOCKTON, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Stockton dealership, Stockton Hyundai, now carries a variety of 2021 Hyundai vehicles. There are currently three SUVs available at this dealership, including the 2021 Hyundai Kona, 2021 Hyundai Palisade and the 2021 Hyundai Tucson. With a variety of trims available on these models, shoppers have a wide array of choices for customers to choose from.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is a popular compact SUV that is suitable for city driving and on the country roads. Nimble and quick, the Kona attracts the attention of drivers who primarily wish for a model to drive everyday for work, groceries, etc, with the occasional vacation.

Similar to the Hyundai Kona, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson seats 5 people. However, this SUV boosts the cargo space to 61.9 cubic feet. This enables a quick load of gear and groceries. It provides a more versatile interior which can carry more objects, making it a prime vehicle for moving and long vacations while still being a candidate for city driving as well.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade has 7 or 8 seating capacity depending on the driver's preferences. With a massive 86.4 cubic feet of cargo space, this model is a solid choice for any shopper looking for their next vacation or family vehicle.

Shoppers who are interested in leasing or buying a new 2021 Hyundai vehicle are encouraged to contact Stockton Hyundai today. An expert team member can tell you more about the available models and which one may be more suited to a particular lifestyle or another. Find out more about this model at http://www.stocktonhyundai.com.

 

SOURCE Stockton Hyundai

