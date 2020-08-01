Local Stockton, California, Dealership Carries 2021 Hyundai Models

STOCKTON, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Stockton dealership, Stockton Hyundai, now carries a variety of 2021 Hyundai vehicles. There are currently three SUVs available at this dealership, including the 2021 Hyundai Kona, 2021 Hyundai Palisade and the 2021 Hyundai Tucson. With a variety of trims available on these models, shoppers have a wide array of choices for customers to choose from.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is a popular compact SUV that is suitable for city driving and on the country roads. Nimble and quick, the Kona attracts the attention of drivers who primarily wish for a model to drive everyday for work, groceries, etc, with the occasional vacation.

Similar to the Hyundai Kona, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson seats 5 people. However, this SUV boosts the cargo space to 61.9 cubic feet. This enables a quick load of gear and groceries. It provides a more versatile interior which can carry more objects, making it a prime vehicle for moving and long vacations while still being a candidate for city driving as well.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade has 7 or 8 seating capacity depending on the driver's preferences. With a massive 86.4 cubic feet of cargo space, this model is a solid choice for any shopper looking for their next vacation or family vehicle.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is a popular compact SUV that is suitable for city driving and on the country roads. The 2021 Hyundai Tucson seats 5 people and boosts the cargo space to 61.9 cubic feet. The 2021 Hyundai Palisade has 7 or 8 seating capacity depending on the driver's preferences. With a massive 86.4 cubic feet of cargo space, this model is a solid choice for any shopper looking for their next vacation or family vehicle.

