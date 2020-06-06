06.06.2020 19:45:00

Local Startup Donates Masks, Gloves to L.A. Kids

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten schools in Los Angeles County will receive free masks, gloves, and sanitizer from Health Supply World, a local startup company with a mission to reduce the unmet need for personal protective equipment (PPE). Health Supply World invites L.A. schools to request a donation by emailing the company at order@healthsupplyworld.com. The first ten schools will receive a free supply of protective face gear, disposable gloves, and disinfecting hand sanitizers. 

After the ten schools have been selected, Health Supply World will continue providing PPE to schools and colleges in L.A. County at cost. "Our goal is to have a positive impact in our community," said co-founder James Bae in the company's mission statement. "As a local startup company, we aim to make a real difference in how people have access to the necessary personal protective equipment for appropriate health and safety."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection (CDC), it's important to provide children with simple yet accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic. Children may be frightened based on what they've seen and heard in the media. Teaching them the proper use of PPE not only helps slow the spread of disease, it will also reassure them that they are not powerless to protect themselves. Because of their commitment to serving the needs of the whole family, Health Supply World also offers a blog with useful tips for teaching kids about PPE, and for coping with the mental stress of living under lock-down with children in the house.

Health Supply World was founded by two college classmates to create a platform to address the nationwide shortage of PPE supplies. They offer equipment to protect the health of both children and adults. In keeping with their mission of maintaining ethical business practices, always donate a portion of their profits to hospitals, schools, and other charities. In the near future, they will also offer medical grade PPE.

Health Supply World is located on East Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. Anyone who needs high-quality, affordable health protective equipment is welcome to visit the website (https://www.healthsupplyworld.com), call them at 213-273-5289, or email order@healthsupplyworld.com.

