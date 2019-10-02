Local Recovery Provider New Day Recovery Sponsors Family-Friendly Spooktacular 2019 Event

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2nd annual Alumni & Family Spooktacular is an event hosted by New Day Recovery. The festivities for Spooktacular 2019 will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include numerous contests, games and entertainment. Participants will also be able to enjoy a meal from an on-site food truck at no cost to them.

The event kicks off with a trunk-or-treat, which will take place from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., allowing children of all ages to get their candy fix before checking out the other activities set up on-site. Kids who come dressed in costume can also participate in a kids' costume contest with prizes. Participants can wear homemade costumes, store-bought costumes or a mixture of both; all family-friendly costumes are welcome at the event and in the contest.

Adults may want to register for the free cornhole tournament, which will take place throughout the Spooktacular 2019 event. The grand prize winner will receive 4 Cedar Point Season Passes, which represents a value of $400. The passes can be used for the rest of the 2019 season, as well as the upcoming 2020 season, allowing the winner to stretch the fun out for months.

The event will also include music for listening or dancing, a bounce house for kids and outdoor Halloween movies in a covered area. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on as they enjoy the movies.

The event provides a great family-friendly seasonal entertainment option for local families. It's also an ideal time for alumni from New Day Recovery programs to come together to visit and catch up. The entire day is designed to celebrate safe, healthy fun during Halloween and the autumn season. New Day Recovery's Trunk-or-Treat and Spooktacular event offers hours of fun for people of all ages.

The Spooktacular will take place at On Demand, which is located at 5760 Patriot Boulevard, Austintown, Ohio. While admission to the event is free, interested individuals and families should register on Eventbrite for tickets.

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

New Day Recovery operates addiction treatment programs in Trumbull, Columbia and Mahoning counties. The licensed professionals work to help individuals break free of the cycle of addiction in a safe, caring space and plan for recovery that allows them to return to their communities with the resolution and knowledge to support long-term sobriety.

New Day Recovery is CARF accredited and provides alcohol and drug rehab treatment as well as detox programs. Individuals interested in New Day Recovery's addiction treatment services can find more information by calling 330-886-4744.

SOURCE New Day Recovery