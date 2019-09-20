Local Non-Profits Launch "Imelda Survey" to Assess Post-Storm Needs

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvey Home Connect, in partnership with local non-profit and philanthropic organizations, has launched a public survey to assess home damage and other needs that are directly related to Tropical Storm Imelda. The survey is live and can be accessed at http://www.ImeldaSurvey.com.

The Houston-Galveston region is no stranger to flooding and tropical systems. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, in particular, non-profit and philanthropic organizations recognize the importance of quickly identifying residents who have been significantly affected by the storm. As our community mobilizes to help with the difficult recovery process, we will use the Imelda Survey to collect data that informs, strengthens, coordinates response and recovery efforts. With this information in hand, our local nonprofit and philanthropic organizations can work collaboratively to steer resources towards those who need them most.

The Imelda Survey is not an application for assistance. The survey aims to understand the needs of communities after the storm and help inform response and recovery efforts. As resources become available, non-profits will reach out to survey respondents and share information about those resources.

IMPORTANT: This survey is not a rescue request and cannot be used for emergencies. If you or anyone you know is in danger, please call 911 immediately. For social services assistance, please call 211.

To fill out the Imelda Survey for yourself or on behalf of someone else, please visit http://www.ImeldaSurvey.com. To learn more about the Imelda Survey, please contact Elena White at ewhite@harveyhomeconnect.org.

About Harvey Home Connect:

Harvey Home Connect (HHC) is a disaster coordination system for the Houston-Galveston region (Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery, and Waller Counties). HHC was created by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and SBP in response to Hurricane Harvey. To date, our primary mission has been to assist vulnerable, low-to-moderate income seekers of home repair services affected by Hurricane Harvey. Since June 2018, working with our partner nonprofits, we have repaired over 698 homes in the City of Houston and Harris County, and we have now expanded our mission to include other counties and services. As we grow, we aspire to realistically guide seekers across the region through their recovery and help them prepare for future disasters.

HHC is partnered with the Harris County Long-Term Recovery Committee, the Greater Houston Community Foundation, United Way of Greater Houston, and a number of home-repair nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about Harvey Home Connect, please visit http://www.harveyhomeconnect.org.

SOURCE Harvey Home Connect