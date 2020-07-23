Local Honda Dealership Offers Resource on Honda Features

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Honda owners can learn more about their vehicle by visiting the Honda of Bellingham website. This local dealership encourages its customers to check out its Tech Tutor resource. The Tech Tutor is a navigation page that allows a new Honda driver to learn more about the available features of their model.

This resource includes information on all the current Honda models. When a Honda fan clicks on their respective model, they are brought to a page that breaks down the model into years and trim levels. Tech Tutor offers information for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 models. After finding the year of their Honda model, the Honda owner will select the respective trim level. If there is more than one engine option for that model, there is an option to select the right engine.

Finally, the customer will end on a page that breaks down the features into different groups. The groups include popular topics, audio and connectivity, Honda Sensing® technology, comfort and convenience, and notable features. Each video will show how to set up a feature or how to customize it to personal preferences.

If any Honda followers are interested in checking out this resource, they can find it at hondaofbellingham.com. Any questions that a potential shopper may have can be answered by calling the sales team at 833-331-0699. Honda of Bellingham is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The dealership is located at 2010 Iowa Street in Bellingham.

